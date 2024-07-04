95 pc of Indian firms see positive returns from data streaming investments: Report

New Delhi, July 4 About 95 per cent of India’s IT leaders with experience in data streaming reported a remarkable 2 to 10 times return on investment (ROI) from their data streaming initiatives, underscoring the critical role of real-time data in the country's digital economy, a new report showed on Thursday.

According to the data streaming company Confluent, 94 per cent prioritise data streaming as a key IT investment in 2024, surpassing global figures and ranking highest among the surveyed countries.

"Our findings that data streaming is one of the top IT investment priorities for Indian firms echo the increased demand we have seen for a real-time data streaming infrastructure. Data streaming technologies are delivering exceptional returns," said Rubal Sahni, Area VP and Country Manager for India at Confluent.

The report surveyed 4,110 IT leaders familiar with data streaming from companies with 500 or more employees. These respondents were from 12 different countries, including India.

Moreover, the report showed that data streaming pays off across every industry and that organisations of all sizes are achieving value, despite limited resources.

Around 96 per cent stated that data streaming improved or is expected to improve cybersecurity and new products and services to customers, whereas 95 per cent improved or expected to improve product and service innovation when using AI/ML.

The report further mentioned that 98 per cent are confident that data streaming eases AI/ML adoption and 85 per cent stated investments in GenAI will trend up in the coming two years.

