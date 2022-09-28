A-1 Sureja Industries launches India’s first e-bike Explosive in Gujarat market; plans to launch new EV models based on customer demand

Ahmedabad, September 28: A-1 Sureja Industries, an associate company of Ahmedabad-based A-1 Acid Limited Group, has launched an upgraded version of its popular electric motorcycle, “Explosive”, in the Gujarat market.

The Government of India has launched a well-planned EV policy to promote electric vehicles. This has led to a rapid increase in sales of electric vehicles over the past few years. A-1 Sureja Industries has been engaged in manufacturing electric vehicles since 2006. The company introduced its first electric motorcycle model in the year 2013. After its continuous research and development, it is available in attractive colours according to modern needs.

Speaking on occasion, company founders Tushar Sureja, Harshad Patel, Bharat Kumar Patel, and Jitendra Patel said, “India is a huge market for electric vehicles and has tremendous potential. Currently, this market is in its early stages of growth. The central government has taken a number of initiatives to promote EVs. Stepping up and increasing consumer awareness has created immense opportunities for companies operating in the electric vehicle sector. Today we are proud and happy to introduce our upgraded electric motorcycle to the explosive Gujarat market.”

Along with research and development, innovation has been at the centre of our operations. In the near future, we are planning to launch new models as per the expectations of the customers. Currently, A-1 Sureja Industries is focusing on a strong distribution channel to expand its product reach to customers across the country.

It is planned to make the product available in every area in Gujarat in collaboration with Visol SRPS Private Limited.

