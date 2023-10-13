'A Better Way to College' and Education World India Introduce Innovative Talent Search for Indian Students

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 13: 'A Better Way to College' (abetterwaytocollege.com), a consortium of educators, researchers, and industry experts dedicated to reimagining the future of higher education, and Education World India, are thrilled to announce the launch of a Talent Search for students aged 14 to 18, which will allow them to earn international scholarships and new avenues to pursue education and career opportunities in the USA.

The Talent Search uses a state-of-the-art assessment meticulously designed over years of research by Argus.AI that identifies academic ability and personality factors that have shown a high correlation with success in higher education and beyond.

The Talent Search builds on the success of the AccessMCA program, which provides students in India with opportunities to earn guaranteed admission to American colleges and universities. Participating schools and students will gain exclusive access to the assessment, insights from the results, and the opportunity to earn international scholarships, invitations to special programs, and in some cases, direct admission into colleges both in the United States and in India from a growing list of college and university partners.

The first All India Talent Search using this innovative assessment tool is scheduled for April 2024 and will be open to all schools. AccessMCA Associate Schools may join the search earlier by invitation.

A New Paradigm in Student Assessment

The traditional methods of evaluating student potential often rely heavily on rote learning and memory. This new assessment offers a holistic approach, focusing not only on academic aptitude but also on intrinsic personality traits that play a pivotal role in determining a student's success in college and their subsequent careers.

"Our aim is to revolutionize the way we perceive and measure potential. We believe that by understanding a student's unique combination of academic ability and personality, institutions can offer a more tailored educational experience, leading to greater student success and satisfaction," said Sheila Bauer, CEO, A Better Way to College.

About 'A Better Way to College'

Founded in 2022, 'A Better Way to College' represents a Multinational Consortium on Achievement comprised of educators, researchers, and industry experts dedicated to reimagining the future of higher education. With a focus on holistic student development, these initiatives aim to bridge the gap between traditional academic metrics and the diverse range of skills and attributes that define success in the 21st century.

AccessMCA is a unique program offered by A Better Way to College to US and international students specifically designed to provide a better way to college.

For more information about the Talent Search or to register your school's interest, please visit www.abetterwaytocollege.com

