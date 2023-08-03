A Celebration of Class for the Class Apart!

The Real Estate and Business Excellence Awards, premiers on Zee Business, India’s leading news channel, on 5th & 6th August 2023 at 5:30 PM

“Success is a by-product of excellence! When you strive for excellence, success is bound to follow you.” And every milestone achieved, ostensibly calls for a celebration. Thus, manifesting the celebrations at the mega event- The Real Estate and Business Excellence Awards!

New Delhi (India), August 3: Get ready to mark your calendars this weekend for the 9th edition of the highly esteemed show, which is scheduled to be telecast on India’s premier business news channel, Zee Business.

The Real Estate and Business Excellence Award was truly a starry show that sparked joy and echoed the sentiments of all the victors whose success was nothing but a result of their relentless pursuit of excellence.

Hosted by Adsync and media partnered by Zee Business, the Real Estate and Business Excellence Awards, held at the Westin Hotel in Mumbai, was an evening of absolute grandeur. A dream without goals remains a dream no matter how big it is. Adsync has not just encapsulated this as its motto, but has it etched into the heart and soul of its team. Thus, it brings no qualms to mind, that Adsync plays a pivot role in identifying and bringing together like-minded enterprises who strives to soar above the barriers of their dreams with wings of grit, commitment and true passion.

The Real Estate and Business Excellence Awards show is one such highly coveted and prestigious award show crafted by Adsync to reward and raise a toast to the best of best and the top-notch exemplars for their outstanding contributions towards the Indian realty and business sectors. Being true to its motto, the team of Adsync put together a spectacular award show that captivated the audience to witness a high caliber event acknowledging team work, applauding and honoring the stars, the heroes in the terrain of Indian realty and the victors of entrepreneurial excellence. It was a night of sheer opulence that saw the pioneers of the Indian Real Estate and Corporate Business sector revel in the celebrations of their incredible victory.

The vivacious celebrity and TV Anchor Simran Ahuja kept the esteemed guests of the show enthralled with her charm, eloquence and witty repertoire. Adding glitz and glamour to the celebrations came the illustrious and renowned actress Zareen Khan who graced the occasion with her riveting presence. The actress took to the stage to mention a word of thanks and to honor the recipients of the prestigious awards in the presence of Adsync CEO, Mr. Pradeep Pinto, the master mind behind the praise-worthy show. The event witnessed more than 54 enterprises being felicitated and winners take home trophies and certifications to their credit.

The crème de la crème of the Indian Real Estate sector comprised a major part of the show with top notch builders and corporates namely Hiranandani Group, Kalpataru Limited, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, VTP Realty, Adani Realty, Marathon Realty, Chandak Group, Shubham Builders, Kanai Infra, Empire Centrum, KEAN Construction, A2O Realty, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, Arvind Lifespace, B. Kandhari Properties, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd., Tridhaatu Realty & Infra, Dr. Harshu Salva, DRA NARMADA BUS PORT PVT LTD, Pride Purple Group, J. Joshi Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd., Starwing Group, Dash Square, ZEUS Law Associates, Ankura Homes, Tribeca Developers & Acropolis Developers, KGK Unimont, Be Incredible, Balwa Group, Konkan Estate, GOD – Good Old Delight, YourHomes, Bharuch Real Estate.Com, Flying Turtle, The VR Company, Aman Estate, Ar. Yogesh Wajeka, Shree Advertising & Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Wisebiz Developers, Quickass, Rich2Money Pvt. Ltd. Assetz Property Group, Parijat Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Finman Capital Services being some of the proud winners of the evening.

Another striking highlight of the event was the invigorating Conclave session that brought together a group of stirring minds, none other than the esteemed jury panel comprised of Dr. Srinivasan Iyengar (Director of JBIMS, University of Mumbai), Mr. Agnelorajesh Athaide, Dr. Vivek G. Mendonsa (Group Director-Lynx), AR Milind Changani (Partner Cycorp), Mrs. Nidarshana Gowani (Entrepreneur and Philanthropist), Ms. Nisha Jamvwal (Columnist, Luxury Brand Consultant & Interior Architect) Dr. Ajay L. Dubey (President Founder of Mira Bhayander Property Dealer Association), Mr. Ajoykaant Ruia (Director, Allstate Group) and Ms. Soniya Lamba (CEO and Founder of Light Houze Art Studios LLP).

Moderated by Dr. Adv. Harshul Savla (MRICS), Managing Partner, M. Realty and a respected member of the CREDAI, the session on “ Trends in MMR Real Estate Sector´went live wire touching upon various factors and trends that influence and impact the real estate community on a larger level. Gaining insights and sharing perspectives in this regard greatly benefited every enterprising individual involved in the event. Propelling greater aspirational goals in the minds that constantly aim to strive harder and higher, the highly sought-after award show served the ideal platform in every sense. The panelists of this session were Dr. Srinivasan R. Iyengar – Director at JBIMS- University of Mumbai, Mr. Agnelorajesh Athaide – Developer Investor, Ms. Nidhi Srivastava – Founder Graviti Properties & Co – Founder Vib Services Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. J. S. Augustine – Group CEO, Transindia Group.

The Real Estate and Business Excellence Awards held at the Westin Hotel Mumbai on the 19th July 2023 was indeed a night to cherish. But more so ever, the stellar event undoubtedly set a victorious stage that not just honored excellence but embraced it, by paving the way for a greater scope of growth that leads to an overall enhancement and upgrade to the Real Estate and Corporate Business sector in totality!

Fret not, if you have missed the event!

Catch all the glitz and glory of the magnificent event that will be broadcasted by Zee Business, India’s leading business news channel, on the 5th & 6th August 2023 at 5:30 pm.

Media Partner: ZEE Business

Hosted by: Adsync Advertising LLC – Dubai

Automobile Partner: Navnit Motors – Jaguar Land Rover

Powered by: Touchwood Advisory & Management

Marketing Partner: Be Incredible

Influencer Partner: Flying Turtle

PR Partner: MediaDekho.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor