A Comprehensive Guide by iDC’s Expert Counsellors for Tackling Exam Pressure and Planning Your Path After 10th and 12th Exams

New Delhi (India), December 23: There is a sense of excitement in the classroom as the academic calendar drives us closer to the crucial months of February and March next year. Students brace themselves for the tough board exams for class 10 and 12. The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has revealed the official dates of the Class 10 and 12th exams, set to begin on February 15, 2024. The 12th-grade exams are also announced to commence on the same date. These examinations are more than just evaluations of the students’ academic performance; they serve as entry points for them to proceed to the next phase of their academic careers. CBSE has released the CBSE Class 10th Exam date sheet 2024 on 12th December 2024 around 8 pm. And on the same day the CBSE Class 12th Exam date sheet 2024 got released.

In this intense period of examination preparation, iDreamCareer (iDC) emerges as your perfect guide, offering a roadmap to academic success. The organisation's seasoned counsellors go beyond the typical mentorship programs. They support a subtle, balanced approach to preparation, aware of the stress that comes with these high-stakes exams.

How To Deal With Exam Pressure? Tips and Tricks from iDC's Counsellors

Achieving success on the board examinations can be stressful, but the counsellors at iDC are here to make it easy for you. We understand that the exam season can be a lot to take and trust us, we know what test anxiety is. Here are some tips to help you crack the board exams 2024 by iDreamCareer's expert counselors:

Students should familiarise themselves with the syllabus and exam pattern before starting to prepare for the exams.

To finish the syllabus and get answers to the problems in the books, study NCERT books in addition to the CBSE curriculum.

If you have the time, go through the previous 5-6 years’ exam papers and do a thorough revision.

Make quick notes, formulas, and other necessary arrangements. This will make it easier for them to recall and discuss the material.

To achieve high scores in the CBSE Class 10th and 12th 2024 Exams, review the syllabus and focus on your areas of weakness.

It is essential to prepare properly. When preparing, students should practically adhere to the schedule at home.

To clear any confusion, it is crucial to speak with educators. This will assist the students in finishing the course in the allotted time.

What Can You Opt For After 10th: Choosing the Right Stream for You

After completing the 10th standard, students have a wide range of streams and courses to choose from based on their interests and career aspirations. Here are some popular career options after 10th grade:

1. Science Stream:

If you wondering which stream is best after class 10th? The answer is that it all depends on your interest. One of the most sought-after streams after Grade 10, the science stream brings with it a variety of subjects and specializations to choose from. This focus allows students to further explore their education in the fields of engineering, medicine, pharmaceutical and pure sciences. Students can choose either of the following combinations, depending on where their interests lie:

– Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM)

– Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB)

– Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics (PCMB)

2. Commerce Stream:

For those of you who are fascinated with the concepts of finance and business, the commerce stream is your perfect match. This course provides students with a well-rounded study of what constitutes economies and businesses, while also paving the way for future accountants and financiers. Subjects involved in commerce stream after 10th are:

– Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics with Mathematics/Computer Science/Physical Education

3. Arts/Humanities Stream:

Last, but not the least, the Arts and Humanities stream is the best option for those of you looking to get into the creative fields as well as humanities. The stream looks into the various aspects of human culture and history, as well as the study of humanity. Here are some of the humanities subjects in class 11th and 12th you will be covering:

– History, Geography, Political Science, Economics

– Psychology, Sociology, Political Science, Economics

– Geography, Psychology, Sociology, Economics

Students need to consider their interests, strengths, and career goals before selecting a particular stream or course. Seeking guidance from career counselors at iDC and researching various options can help make informed decisions about the educational path to pursue after the 10th standard.

What Next? iDC's Guide to Students Completing their 12th Grade

If you are in class 12th, and finding an answer on how to choose the right course or right college after 12th? We are here to help you! Choosing the right college after your 12th is a crucial decision; this is where iDC’s extensive guide becomes your lifesaver. Our counsellors talk with students in-depth to learn about their goals, interests, and strengths. The goal of the organization is to enable students to make decisions that are in line with their interests and passions, paving the way for a journey that will enhance their academic experience.

Guiding Higher Education: iDC’s Counsellors Lead the Path Ahead

With so many options available, the counsellors at iDC offer the guidance you are looking for. Here are some of the factors suggested to help choose the right college:

1. Academic Program: When choosing a college, always ensure that you choose the one best suited for your academic interests and goals. Look into the college's faculty expertise, course syllabus, as well as research and placement opportunities. This gives you an idea of what to expect from each college and helps you choose the right fit. But before all that, it's important to understand what career options after 12th are available for you! Deciding on which career option is right for you is also a crucial step. As it should be aligned with your interest and goals.

2. Resources and Culture: Look into all the facilities and amenities available in your prospective colleges. Be it the library, the recreational facilities, or the technology, choose a college that will provide you with the best resources to help your academic and extracurricular growth.

3. Financial Considerations: Colleges involve a lot of costs, ranging from tuition fees to accommodation, as well as general living expenses. Many colleges offer financial aid and scholarships, which help bring down your costs significantly. Ensure that your educational costs will be sufficiently covered without creating a significant dent in your family's wallet.

Students go through an incredible journey with iDreamCareer, from taking board exams in the tenth grade to selecting a college, demonstrating the company’s commitment to their success. Created by knowledgeable counselors, our all-inclusive guide serves as a solid road map for achievement. iDC sets the path for an empowering narrative by addressing students’ holistic development in addition to their academic challenges. This gives students the tools they need to make wise choices that will set them up for success in school and the workplace and leave them with a lasting legacy of integrity, self-assurance, and purpose. Chart your success with iDreamCareer.

About the Author

Pooja Madan, a dedicated career counselor with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the University of Delhi, brings passion and expertise to guiding students in their academic and professional journey. With a P.G. diploma in guidance and counseling from Jamia Milia University, she is a certified Career Coach by NCDA (USA) at iDreamCareer and has five years of experience, committed to helping students achieve their desired goals. Her mantra, “Choose a career path you love and you never have to work a day in your life,” reflects her enthusiasm for making a positive impact on students’ lives.

