A first Indian who will be walking from England to Scotland!

London (UK), October 5: Nearly 970 million (WHO-2019) people worldwide are currently living with a mental illness, yet nearly two-thirds of people with a known mental illness never seek treatment.

Taking mental health seriously is vital for overall well-being. Just as we care for our physical health, nurturing our mental health ensures emotional resilience, better relationships, and improved quality of life. It empowers us to cope with challenges, reduces stigma, and fosters a positive outlook. Prioritizing mental health is an investment in our happiness, productivity, and long-term health.

Bhupinder Sandhu is Walking from London to Edinburgh a Mental Health Awareness Walk 01 Dec to 20 Dec 2023

MENTAL HEALTH

A GLOBAL CHALLENGE TOGETHER LET’S WALK IT OUT

One Step can Save a Life!

Remember, every step you take fuels a collective journey towards a healthier mind and a brighter future.

Start your Mental Health Awareness Walk today.

Embarking on the incredible journey from London to Edinburgh, Bhupinder Sandhu is driven by the passion to ignite conversations about mental health. Each step he takes symbolizes the progress we can make when we unite to break the stigma. Through rain, snow, and shine, he is dedicating this walk to everyone who battles in silence, showing they’re not alone.

Mental health matters and it’s time we shine a light on its importance. Let’s walk together, inspiring hope and fostering understanding. As Bhupinder covers miles, his heart and soul are set on creating a ripple effect of change, one that embraces empathy, support, and acceptance. Join me in this stride toward a world where mental health is valued and nurtured.

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s important to address the challenges that surround mental health. Our mental well-being is as vital as our physical health, and yet, it is often overlooked. It’s time we begin to invest in our psychological health as well.

The challenges of mental health can be pervasive. From the stigma people face when seeking help, to the lack of accessible and affordable resources, we must collectively work towards a society that nurtures and supports mental well-being. By actively engaging in conversations about mental health, we can dismantle the barriers that hold us back from seeking the help we deserve.

Let’s break down the silence. By speaking up about our own experiences, sharing uplifting stories, and providing a safe space for those in need, we foster a community of empathy and

support. Together, we can create an environment that promotes mental health and encourages individuals to seek the help they need.

Did you know that 1 in 4 people globally experience a mental health issue? It’s Okay To Seek Support!

50% of all mental health conditions begin by age 14.

Only 44% of adults with diagnosable mental health problems receive treatment.

Break the Silence

Let’s create an environment where open conversations about mental health are encouraged and stigma is shattered.

Let’s Make a Difference

Spread the message, end the stigma, and build a community of mental health advocate.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor