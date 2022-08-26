A Fragrant Young India at Asias Largest Franchise Event

Ajmal Perfumes awarded ‘Luxury Retailer of the Year by Star Retailer Awards 2022

August 26: Ajmal Perfumes, a globally known, homegrown brand with a rich heritage and seven decades of craftsmanship in the intricate art of perfumery, has been awarded the Luxury Retailer of the Year Award at the prestigious Star Retailer Awards 2022 hosted at The Lalit, New Delhi. The award is in its 15th year and is regarded as Asia’s most prominent business award with the intent of spotlighting inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters from across the country.

Ajmal Perfumes is known for its expertise and experience in the fragrance segment. Their superior customer service and accessibility have made them a household name, and Star Retail Awards have recognized this excellence.

Abdulla Ajmal, Perfumist and Business Mentor of Ajmal & Sons, NHA division, said: “It is indeed gratifying to be acknowledged as the Luxury Retailer of the Year at the Star Retailer Awards 2022, which establishes Brand Ajmal as the fragrance for every generation across India. We are grateful to be acknowledged for our exquisite craftsmanship and distinct fragrances across various consumer segments in India. Innovation is our cutting edge as we continually strive to bring something new and exciting to our consumers. It was hearting to see the emergence of Young India at the Franchise India Event, and we look forward to connecting their entrepreneurial passion with modern retailing.”

Commenting on the awards Saurav Bhattacharya, President –Ajmal &Sons – NHA Division, India, adds: “It is a matter of immense pride for all of us at Ajmal Perfumes that we had terrific participation at the recently concluded Franchise India Event. The highlight was that we had nearly 600 inquiries which ranged from conventional business people to potential partners across formats such as leisure, hospitality, QSR and more. I was pleasantly surprised to see many of the visitors who constitute the nucleus of young India, the second-generation, young and upcoming entrepreneurs, and especially women who want to enter the fragrance business. What appealed to them was Ajmal Perfume’s wide range of offerings across price points from Masstige to Luxury, including our co-brands, particularly Global Desi and AND, which piqued a lot of interest among the attending women audience. We had various inquiries from not just Metros but also smaller towns like Bulandshahr, Latur, and Jhansi, amongst others, which clearly indicated that even these towns want the best brands to be represented in their cities. We are overwhelmed positively with the response from potential partners, who impressed us with an end-to-end understanding of the brand and aspects of the franchise business”.

“A fragrance is all that it takes to travel through time, and such is the bond between memory and smell” – Late Haji Ajmal Ali.

Star Retailer Awards recently concluded their 15th Edition, recognizing excellence in Retailing and Retail Supply, bringing everyone from independent entrepreneurial retailers to the largest supermarket groups. The award ceremony was the crown jewel of the Franchise India exhibition held from the 20th to the 21st August 2022 at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. The exhibition saw representation with more than 960+ Brands participating with over 30,000+ visitors.

About Ajmal Perfumes:

At Ajmal Perfumes, the art of perfumery is crafted into a science of everlasting memories through their fragrances. Ajmal stands strong as a corporate entity with a vast portfolio of over 300 of the finest and most captivating fragrances. The brand has a strong retail presence with over 300+ company-owned company-operated outlets across the GCC and the world. Ajmal also has a presence on the international front, currently exporting to 50+ countries across the globe and with an exclusive presence through a selected 30 global Duty-Free locations and International Airlines.

In India, Ajmal Perfumes is available at 3000 Points of Sale across a mix of channels comprising Modern Trade, E-commerce, General Trade, Multi Brand Outlets, and Owned Retail. Ajmal Perfumes are now available across India at your arm’s distance. In e-commerce, Ajmal is present across approximately 40 sites where Ajmal is one of the biggest single-brand perfumery houses. Ajmal Perfumes was awarded ‘Luxury Retailer of the year’ by Star Retailer Awards 2022, India’s largest business award.

Website –https://in.ajmalperfume.com/

