"A Golden era for India" says PM Modi, highlights transformation in Defence sector and Toy manufacturing

New Delhi [India], August 15 : PM Narendra Modi, during his address on the 78th Independence Day, highlighted that India is moving towards self-reliance by improving domestic manufacturing and has even started exporting to other countries.

PM Modi emphasized that India has become self-reliant in mobile phone manufacturing and is now exporting to other countries. "There was a time when we imported mobile phones, but today we have built a mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem, and now we have started exporting mobile phones to the world," said PM Modi.

Regarding the defence sector, PM Modi stated that India is becoming self-reliant in defence manufacturing.

He said, "We are becoming self-reliant in the defence sector. Today, we have our own identity in defence equipment manufacturing. India is emerging as a defence manufacturing hub."

On the toy industry, PM Modi noted that India used to import toys, but with improvements in domestic manufacturing, India now not only produces toys for domestic consumption but also exports them to other countries.

"In the past, it was said that toys came from abroad; today, I can proudly say that toys from my country are reaching global markets with a bang," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also shared that many large companies and investors from around the world want to invest in India and urged states to seize this opportunity and attract investors.

"Today, many big companies and investors of the world want to invest in India. This is a golden opportunity. I urge the State governments to make clear policies to attract investors and give assurance of good governance and law and order situation to them. There should be competition between States to attract maximum investors. Their policies should changed or moulded as per global requirements..." added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the reforms undertaken by the central government in the past 10 years and said that this has increased self-confidence in the youth and their desire to take giant leaps.

He said that after the independence there was an atmosphere of status quo in the country that needed to be broken.

"People waited for reforms, we got an opportunity and we implemented major reforms. Our commitment to reform is not restricted to editorials, our reforms are not for small praise it is for making the country strong. This has resulted in a rise in self-confidence. There are now many avenues open for our youngsters. The youth now does not want to walk slowly they want to jump to achieve new things, and they want to take giant leaps. This is a golden era for India," PM Modi said.

"We should not let this opportunity go. We will then achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added.

