"A highly competitive mindset is essential for business success": Dr. Dhananjay Datar

Dubai [UAE], January 21: "Like every other field, there is a fierce competition in business today. It is easy to step into business, but difficult to survive and succeed for a long time. Business can't be done for a chance, a leisure or for charity- and profit should be the only goal to run it. Hence entrepreneurs should do every hard work without hesitation and compete with a 'kill or be killed' instinct." This was the advice recently given by Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar, CMD, Adil Group of Super Stores, UAE, to the aspiring Maharashtrian entrepreneurs who were on a business tour to Dubai.

Datar was speaking in an event titled Dubai Business Conclave 2025 organized by Aakar Digi 9 news channel and Trizon corporate services. The event took place at India Club's Utsav Hall and attended by many established and renowned businessmen of Dubai. Prabhakar Suryavanshi, the founder of Digi 9, who arranged this tour with a view to acquaint the Marathi entrepreneurs with the opportunities in businesses and market of Dubai, facilitated a dialogue with Datar and others during the event.

Dr. Datar said, "When I first stepped into Dubai, 40 years ago, there definitely was competition, but not as fierce as it is today. Nowadays, entrepreneurs across the world are pouring in here to take advantage of the tax-free market and ease-of-doing business policy. In such a highly competitive atmosphere, outshining the competitors is absolutely necessary for survival. Any business should be done for profit only. We can survive by keeping the profit margin reasonable and simultaneously retaining our customers. Business means patience. Hence, those who impatiently chase instant profit, hardly make any fortune."

He further said, "No doubt, Dubai is an attractive global business hub, but you have to adhere to the laws and customs here. New aspirants in business have to imbibe perseverance. A new business is just like a new-born baby. An infant takes at least 3 years to walk, talk and eat on their own. Likewise, a business also starts earning on its own, if you patiently maintain and feed it for the first 1000 days. Maharashtrian youth should discard their traditional mentality to shy away from businesses and daringly reach their products and services to the global market. They will surely succeed, if they provide quality products and innovative services at competitive rates."

Rahul Tulpule, Vice President, Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum, said, "Entrepreneurs should take into account the needs of the customers first before starting the venture. In recent years, Dubai is witnessing a huge inflow of businessmen. It shows that there is an opportunity in every sector."

Vivek Kolhatkar, MD, BCW Insurance Consultancy, guided the audience on risk management. He advised the entrepreneurs to first study the market and trends in overseas countries before entering there. Dr. Sanjay Paithankar, who has been providing healthcare for many years in Dubai shared his experiences and Omkar Shenolikar from Quick Heal gave useful information about businesses associated with technology. The event was coordinated by Ms. Shweta Ghalwadkar.

