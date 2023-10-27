A Large Chance To Star In WC Commercial!

Gen AI is a buzzword. Cricket fever is high. Now imagine what a potent combination will it be if both of these come together. Well that’s what Royal Stag Packaged Drinking water has done as it embarks on its journey to make the LARGE moment for India (WC happening in India after 12 years) even larger for Indians (by making them be a part of the journey)

The brand has launched a campaign wherein cricket fans feature in the brand’s WC ad. All they need to do is submit their name & their favourite WC cricketing moment. After a few steps once you complete the registration, the AI does its magic. It leverages advanced technology to feature you in an advertisement alongside some of Team India’s top cricketers – Rohit Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah & Suryakumar Yadav. You actually star in a commercial along with cricket’s biggies!

Here are 3 simple steps in which you can participate in the contest:

Step 1: Log on to https://www.royalstagfan.com/rswc2023/

Step 2: Click a selfie & record your favourite WC moment

Step 3: Complete the registration (be sure to enter your state as TELANGANA)

Further the brand has given another option for consumers to enter the WC frenzy by creating their AI generated video content by clicking a selfie with a specific gesture. To participate in this – consumers have to give a missed call to 88826 48648.

Some say it’s technology from beyond but Indian cricket fans are swearing by it. With some people showcasing this to be part of a larger journey for team India. Undoubtedly this activity has given Indian cricket fans a reason to cheer about & cheer alongside star cricket players.

With India starting the tournament as one of the favourites & starting off its campaign with consecutive wins the cricket fever is sure to catch up. And initiatives like this will surely drive the enthusiasm of cricket fans as they feel included – with nothing less but starring next to their favourite cricket fans.

Local community pages and a lot of influencers have surely lapped on to this contest. Some have collaborated while others have participated in this contest to ensure that they don’t feel left behind in this bandwagon.

Well, no matter the age or gender, all Indians are rooting for Team India & see India Live It Large this WC season

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor