A Lifetime of Achievement: Shri Ram Bahadur Rai of SGT University Receives Padma Bhushan

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 30: SGT University takes pride in announcing that its esteemed Chancellor, Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, has received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to journalism, education, and literature. The award, conferred by the Government of India on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, is a testament to Shri Rai's lifelong dedication to shaping the intellectual and cultural landscape of the nation.

A revered author, educator, and veteran journalist, Shri Ram Bahadur Rai has dedicated decades to advancing knowledge and truth. He was earlier honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2015.

Shri Ram Bahadur Rai's remarkable career began with Hindustan Samachar. He documented historical events such as the Bangladesh Liberation War through vivid eyewitness accounts published in the Hindi daily Aaj. Later, as Bureau Chief and News Editor of Jansatta, and briefly as Special Correspondent for Navbharat Times, he set unparalleled standards in Indian journalism.

Beyond journalism, his legacy shines through his exceptional contributions to Hindi literature. His biographies, including Manjil se Jyada Safar on former Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri V. P. Singh, Shashwat Vidrohi Rajneta on Acharya J. B. Kripalani, and Rahvari ke Sawal on Chandrashekhar, are testaments to his deep understanding of Indian socio-political history.

He also wrote Bharatiya Samvidhan: Anokhi Kahani, which focuses on the process of drafting the Indian Constitution and the historical and social aspects associated with it. Another contribution of his is Bharat Mai Samaajvaad Ka Itihas, which is regarded as an important resource for understanding the development, rise, and impact of the socialist movement in India.

A close associate of freedom fighter Jayaprakash Narayan, he played a pivotal role in the JP Movement and protests against the emergency, reinforcing his commitment to democracy and justice.

Shri Ram Bahadur Rai's leadership extends to numerous prestigious positions. He is the President of the 20-member Board of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Patron of the Integrated Talent Development Mission (ITDM), and recipient of accolades such as the Madhavrao Sapre National Journalism Award, Manikchandra Vajpayi National Journalism Award, Bhagwandas Journalism Award, Satyagrahi Samman, and the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Award.

At SGT University, his vision has enabled significant accomplishments, including the university's role as a co-sponsor of the "Conference of Academic Leadership on Education for Resurgence," which was addressed by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. Shri Ram Bahadur Rai himself presided over this landmark event, which saw participation from over 350 university leaders.

Reflecting on the university's growth, Shri Ram Bahadur Rai has often remarked, "I am confident that through dedicated efforts, the university will continue to advance its mission to produce capable, responsible, and community-driven individuals." SGT University congratulates Shri Ram Bahadur Rai on this well-deserved honour and looks forward to advancing its mission under his exemplary guidance.

SGT University is a UGC-recognised institution that has been nurturing the very best in research, innovation, and multi-disciplinary education for more than a decade. Its constant push for excellence led to it becoming one of the youngest universities in India to have received an NAAC A+ accreditation rating. It's currently offering more than 200 programs across 18 faculties on its 75-acre campus. Amongst its expansive range of specialities are its medical programs, which are taught in sync with SGT Medical College, Hospital & Research Institute and are considered to be some of the best in the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor