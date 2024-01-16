A Momentous Achievement for PCET's Pimpri Chinchwad University: 'Navbharat Ke Shilpkar' Award Recognizes Commitment to Educational Excellence

SRV Media

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Pimpri Chinchwad University (PCU), a member of the Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust (PCET), is proud to announce the prestigious reception of the 'Navbharat Ke Shilpkar' award. This esteemed accolade, recognizing outstanding achievements in social development and innovative initiatives within the education sector, underscores PCU's commitment to fostering innovation and making significant contributions to educational advancement. Chancellor Harshvardhan Patil, accepting the award on behalf of PCU, showcased the university's dedication to pioneering projects that fuel creative expansion and contribute to the social progress of education.

The award, presented by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Nimish Maheshwari (Managing Editor of Navbharat Group), and Poonam Mahajan (Member of Parliament), signifies PCU's commitment to nurturing talent, engaging in international programs, promoting research and innovation, and preparing students for future challenges.

The grand ceremony, held at Taj Vivanta in Mumbai, was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including PCET's Executive Director, Dr. Girish Desai, and PCU's Vice-Chancellor in charge, Dr. Manimala Puri. The program concluded in a truly spectacular manner, with the presence of several notable personalities, among others.

The 'Navbharat Ke Shilpkar' award recognizes institutions for their exceptional impact on the education sector. Bestowed for achievements in talent development, active participation in international programs, promotion of research and innovation, and visionary long-term planning for national development, this award salutes institutions that go beyond traditional boundaries in shaping a brighter future for India and its students.

PCET President, Dnyaneshwar Landge, remarked, "This award fortifies our commitment to strive for even greater heights in the future." Heartfelt congratulations from PCET leadership, including President Dnyaneshwar Landge, Vice President Padmatai Bhosale, Secretary Vitthal Kalbhor, Treasurer Shantaram Garade, and Entrepreneurs Narendra Landge and Ajinkya

Kalbhor, as well as Executive Director Dr. Girish Desai, resonates in celebration of this outstanding achievement.

Globally acclaimed for academic excellence, PCET Group and PCU integrate cutting-edge technology, superior facilities, and parental trust. The prestigious award reflects the institutions' commitment to delivering quality education. Harshvardhan Patil sees the award as a catalyst for future triumphs.

