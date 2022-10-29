A performance tracking sports wearable startup Footrax raises $100,000 funding through Shuru-Up’s Users

Mr. Kushal Rathore and Mr. Chintan Lodha, Founders of Footrax

India, October 29: Ahmedabad based startup, Footrax, a performance tracking sports wearable startup, has raised $100,000 in funding round led by Shuru-Up Digital Funding Platform Footrax said they will be using the funding amount for development of the second phase of their sports wearable range and to expand their operations in the Pan-India and Middle East regions.

Team Shuru-Up said, “With the growing trend of enthusiastic and hyperactive sports people in India, it seems very necessary to have software that aids them in tracking and analyzing their performance. Footrax helps to achieve accurate data at reasonable prices for those who are passionate about sports. “With the growing number of passionate people in India, it is time to revolutionize the tracking of personal performance from semi-digital to fully digital mode.”

Footrax started working on finding affordable solutions for young players which can help them know how they are playing on a day-to-day basis in an easy and actionable manner, making us develop a sports wearable for data tracking.

They are changing the way India perceives playing sports by providing affordable and accessible wearable sportswear with data analysis to track the performance day in and day out.

“We are changing the way India plays sports, providing affordable, available, and accessible wearable solutions with data analytics to get better at their own gameplay. We want to empower everyone playing sports with data — from kids to amateur players playing for leisure, fun, or fitness. Indian youth are full of energy and need to be guided in the right direction. Once done, you can see the youth doing wonders. With the help of their own sports data, we would be able to provide the right direction to all the kids playing sports”, said by the founders, Mr. Kushal Rathore and Mr. Chintan Lodha.

Footrax is a start-up aiming to make sports analytics and performance tracking available for kids who can’t get access otherwise. They have over 2000 beta users already, with eight times more expected within six months following the launch of a new version of the Footrax app and Wearable device. With no local competitors in the football domain outside their own country, Footrax provides all the young kids an experience closer to their sporting icons like Messi, Ronaldo, Chhetri, etc. by providing data-analyzing sports wearables which are provided by publicly listed international companies like Catapult Sports and Statsports.

They are bringing wearable sports tech to young kids in an affordable range, making it available at their schools or academies or for amateurs playing for leisure and fitness at their nearby turfs on a pay-and-play basis.

In their second phase, they will be providing qualitative data analysis with digital coaching solutions. The profiles created of young kids and players could be used by international clubs and academies as well for scouting players just the way it is in South America and Europe.

For more information, visit: https://www.indifoot.com/blog

