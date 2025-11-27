A powerful new guide redefining what leadership looks like for modern women

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: In a world where power is still too often pictured in a suit and tie, Chasing Success in High Heels arrives as a refreshing, unapologetic reminder that leadership comes in many forms and sometimes, it walks in wearing stilettos. This inspiring new book is a bold call to action for ambitious women who are ready to lead on their own terms, without shrinking themselves or following outdated rules.

Chasing Success in High Heels speaks directly to women who are driven, talented, and tired of waiting for permission. It lays out 12 clear and practical leadership rules that help readers tap into their strengths, refine their influence, and step into positions of power with confidence and authenticity. What makes the book stand out is its honest approach: it doesn't glorify hustle culture or push women to fit into boxes that never suited them in the first place. Instead, it shows them how to recognize the power they already carry and use it well.

The book blends real-life leadership lessons with thoughtful insights collected from years of experience in the demanding worlds of healthcare, entrepreneurship, and community leadership. Every chapter encourages women to lead with intention, act with integrity, and show up as their real, unfiltered selves. The tone is warm, direct, and empowering, offering the kind of clarity that many high-performing women look for but rarely find in leadership books.

The message is simple but strong: You don't need to be louder, tougher, or more like someone else to succeed. You only need to understand your own power, trust it, and use it boldly. Whether a woman is building a business, stepping into a leadership role, or simply deciding to stop dimming her light in the workplace, this book acts as a practical roadmap. It teaches how to navigate power with precision, influence people without losing oneself, and lead with honesty and confidence all while staying grounded and self-aware.

The book reminds readers that great leaders aren't shaped by comfort. They are shaped by resilience, fire, and the courage to rise again and again. For women who have been working in demanding environments, juggling multiple roles, or striving to create their own path, Chasing Success in High Heels offers the motivation and direction needed to move forward with purpose.

About the Author

Dr. Miral Mehta is the woman behind this powerful work. A physician, tech entrepreneur, investor, and award-winning community leader, Dr. Mehta has built her career by transforming challenges into meaningful impact. As the Founder & CEO of Stellar Integrated Eye Care and Co-founder of ATOM Ventures, she is recognized as one of the key voices shaping the future of digital health in Canada.

Her achievements have earned her a place in CEO Insight's Top 10 Indian Leaders in Canada, Edify's Top 40 Under 40, and recognition from the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization. But beyond the awards, it is Dr. Mehta's approach that truly sets her apart. She believes in empowering people not just through medical care or technology, but through leadership, mentorship, and community service.

Known as an "impact architect," she brings together healthcare, innovation, and leadership to build systems that create lasting change. She mentors emerging leaders, invests in future-driven ventures, and advises nonprofits that are working to make a difference.

With Chasing Success in High Heels, Dr. Mehta shares the lessons she has learned along the way, offering readers a thoughtful and practical guide to stepping into their greatness. The book reflects her philosophy: that strength and grace can go hand in hand, and that real leadership comes from within.

Chasing Success in High Heels is not just a book, it is a movement inviting women everywhere to rise with confidence, clarity, and courage.

