A remarkable symposium to accelerate Indian economic growth

New Delhi, January 31: Business Connect gladly announces to all its congruent readers that it has successfully hosted one of its signature events i.e. Indo-Global Entrepreneurship Forum 2023, on 21st January 2023. In line with the hosting’s inclusive theme- 5G to 5T – Achieving Sustainable Economic Goals under UN SDG with Education, it has been able to create a spur across the business community where dignitaries and leaders from different walks of life came together to discuss the subject as per their respective reasonings. As the guests arrived at the venue in succession, the event witnessed the gracious presence of the Bollywood actress- Padmini Kolhapure, who was the chief guest at the forum. Moreover, the forum was glittering with the presence of Onkareshwar Pandey- Editorial Director, His Excellency Roger (Rajendran) Latchman Consul-General Of Georgia, Dr. Prajapati Trivedi-Special Envoy for SDG Implementation at the Commonwealth Secretariat, MR. ASHWANI KUMAR, IAS – Advisor, BRICS, India, New Delhi, PROF. (MS.) SUSHMA YADAV – Member- UGC, Ministry of Education, Govt of India, New Delhi, SHADAM MAHMOOD KHAN – Dy Director/ Sr. Research Officer ( Infrastructure Connectivity) Niti Aayog, Govt. Of India, DR. RATNESH – Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network, India, (UNGCNI), New Delhi, Ms SHAILZA TANEJA, Former Senior Official, UN, DR. MANOJ KUMAR PATAIRIYA -Director, CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication And Information

Resources (CSIR-NISCAIR), Ministry of Agriculture, Govt of India, New Delhi, DILEEP SANGHANI – Chairman – NCUI, IFFCO, GUJCOMASOL, SH MURARI TIWARI – The Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi, DR. RAHUL SINGH Professor & Chair of Strategy, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Chair of CESTour centre at Birla Institute of Management Technology, India. Co-founder, Asia Africa Forum on Corruption, Indonesia, MAJ GEN RAJAN KOCHHAR – Vice Chairman National Council of News and Broadcasting, New Delhi, and DR. PARVEZ HAYAT, IPS, Independent External Monitor for SBI & BEL, Chief Compliance Officer, New Delhi.

A brief about us

We act as a platform to connect business owners, executives, and venture capitalists from various industries. Through our monthly publication, we stay in touch with our readers and work consistently to reach the greatest readership rates among top investors and executives in India. Our primary goal is to share the inspiring tales of business ventures and inventions that have impacted the world of entrepreneurship. We are the greatest option to learn what transpired in the lives behind the scenes of all different types of flourishing and emerging businesses if your interest is in the global business industry. BUSINESS CONNECT is a window into the business leaders’ thoughts in India as well as a reflection of entrepreneurial activities taking place throughout the start-up ecosystem.

Concerning our forum, we would like to share the list of our venerated awardees who have been recognized with special titles for their extraordinary contribution across various industrial segments. The worthy mentions are as follows-

 

CompanyAwardee’s Name
RCON GroupAditya Shinde – Executive Director
Adorish India Private LimitedShatrughan Singh- Co-founder & MD and Ashok Kumar- Director
LA Esfera Multiservices LLPMr Bhushan Thaker – Cofounder & Director & Ms. Reema Shah – Founder & CEO
Interloop Consulting LLPSaurabh Chauhan- founder
Emiza Supply Chain Services Pvt LtdMr. Ajay Rao – Founder & CEO & Mr. Saurabh Jaitly – Senior VP Business Development (North & East)
Indo Infra Spaces Private Limited

( Project Name: Eco-O2-Zone Villas )

Mallem Siva Ganesh Babu – M.D & CEO
Indo Infra Developers Private LimitedMallem Siva Ganesh Babu – MD & CEO
Prefabulous Homez LLPMd. Shaakeer Hussain – Managing Partner
Rajeshwari & AssociatesRajeshwari Hariharan – Managing Partner
Divine InnovationAkhilesh Leekha – CEO
Health 2 HygieneAmiit K Bagthalia- CEO & FOUNDER
Cold Care services (P) LtdDr. P. Upender Rao – Founder & MD
Digital ImpressionsAman Saluja – Director & Divyansh Bajaj – COO
UQuick Technologies India Private LimitedJinal Mehta – Founder & CEO
Mercurius Advisory ServicesSiddhartha Havelia & Ankit Jain – Co-Founders
Enerture Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Bhairaw Kumar Mandal – Founder & CEO, Poonam Kumari – Co-Founder & Director
Tech-Prastish Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.Mr. Jaswinder Singh, Founder, CEO & Director
Amit Bhatia – Chief Information Security Officer
International Star Assistance Pvt. LtdPoonam Jain – Director
Juno Consultants Private LimitedNitin Mittal- CEO
EuroKidsKVS Seshasai
STUDIO XP Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd1. Ms. Koheli Puri – Founder and Managing Director

2. Mr. Jitendra Puri – Founder Director

Ayngaran Foundation1. Sasi Krishnasamy – Founder

2. Vince Thomas – Chairman

3. Noufal Chakkala – Director

GND Solutions India Pvt LtdVenkata Siva Reddy-CEO and Managing Director
Tab Engagement Solutions LLPAbhimanyu Khanna – CEO
Manav Rachna Educational InstitutionsProf (Dr.) Lt. General RK Anand, Director General
Minimac Systems Pvt. LtdAnshuman Agrawal – Founder & Managing Director
Nfilade Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd.1) Nagender SP Bisht (VP – Operations),

2) Sahaj Kumar Sah (AVP – Operations),

3) Sudarshan Gupta (Business Development Manager)

4) Aryaman Singh (Defence and Security Analyst)

Refrahold Industries Industries Pvt. Ltd.Jabasingh Wilson-Director and Meenakshi Chandrasekaran-Director
Emirates Logistics India Private Limited1. Mr. Anant Pandirkar,Director and Country Head – Logistics, 2. Amit Srivastav,Country Head-Supply Chain
Uni Square ConceptsUday Sonthalia-CEO
Dyna BiotechVinod Kumar Patil – Managing Director
Vani Kabir Multiverse Pvt. Ltd.Master Dr. Vani Kabir – Founder
Morlatis Engineering and Construction Pvt. LtdAmit Kumar, Managing Director
Odoo1. Nikunj Jani, Product Owner Manager, Odoo India Pvt Ltd 2. Sandeep Tomar, Business Relationship Manager, Odoo India Pvt Ltd
Spay Technology Pvt LtdSunil Dhawan – Founder & COO
SNV PR and Media CreationsSamta Nirankari – Founder & CEO
Synersoft Technologies Private LimitedMr. Vishal Prakash Shah – Co-founder & CEO
Bridging GAPSRavish Gupta – Director & Rohit Chawla – Director
Brainstorm InfoTechSANTOSH B M – FOUNDER & CEO
Walls N floor Decor Anupam Mishra – Founder and Executive Director and Dr. Vaishali DK – Co founder and Director Operation
Vaishnavi Builders & DevelopersAnupam Mishra – Founder & Executive Director, Group of companies
I4S Infra Security Solution Private LimitedNavodit Chauhan – Director
Huquo Consulting Pvt. Ltd.Manoj Kumar Sharma – CEO
Sredstvá Regionale Chemie Pvt. Ltd.1- Dr Naseem Khan – Head INDIA – Drug Delivery & Excipients

2- Dr Afroj Sayyed – GM, Customer Services

3- Mr. Nadim Ahmad – Sr. Manager Sales

O’buddy’sDheeraj Vijayvargiya – Director
Digi Acai Pvt LtdNeha Agarwal – Founder & Director
Seeds Fincap Private LimitedSudhindra Sharma – Excutive Director & Sumeet Dhall – Head Accounts & Finance
Microscan Communications Pvt LtdPravin Muley – CEO
Herbage Personal Care IncDibya Ranjan Dash – President & CEO
Streamline Beauty India Pvt LtdAankith Aroraa – Founder & CEO
Global Technical ServicesGaurav Mathur – CEO
CEM Electromech Pvt LtdMr. Sharma M.Z. – Director & Mr. Narayanan P. – Director
Chatbot.teamMr. Ashish Yadav – CEO
NextGen Life Sciences Pvt. LtdDr. Nagma Abbasi – Founder and CEO
TransGanization Creation Private LimitedKundan Gurav – Co-Founder
Bling Ping Motion PicturesMohit Balchandani- CEO
WingSai Gupta – Founder
Go Green WareHouses Pvt LtdSantosh Kumar Sahu
TekisHub Consulting Services Pvt LtdMohammed Asif Akbar – Founder & Abdul Ghani – CEO
Khoobsurat beauty pvt. ltd.Neha Chatterjee – Founder
Aero Plast LtdAjay Goyal CEO
The Pioneer Group Of CompaniesAsheen Kumar-CEO & MD
Supremediq Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.Dr Surta Ram Vishnoi- Director
Softmint Digital Services Private LimitedMr. Ritesh Kumar -Managing Director
Fuel Intelligence Pvt LtdRaul Handa – COO
AtoZee Visas Pvt LtdTarun Pareek (Managing Director) & Akshita Pareek (Founder & CEO)
d’Code Consulting Services Private LimitedRashmi Kumar -CEO
Megasoft Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.Mr. Anil Makhija and Mr. Mayank Jain, Directors
GKC Consultants OPC Private LimitedMr. Gaurav Kumar Chawla, Founder & CEO
Successive TechnologiesMr Gaurav Malik Chief Strategy Officer
Vega Moon TechnologiesAbhijeet Pratap and Chandra Bhusan, Co-founders
Aryavarta Organics Pvt. Ltd.”INDUZ”Anand Mani Tripathi Founder & CEO
Signo Drive Technologies Pvt LtdShailesh Kaul – Co-founder

Gagan Chaturvedi – Co-founder

Aryanveda CosmeceuticalsSonia Chadha – Managing Director
360 Degree Cloud TechnologiesPooja Sehgal – Managing Director
Vera HealthCareVedika Kanchan – Global Strategy Lead
121CarsMr. Achint Chaudhary – CEO

