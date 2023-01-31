A remarkable symposium to accelerate Indian economic growth

New Delhi, January 31: Business Connect gladly announces to all its congruent readers that it has successfully hosted one of its signature events i.e. Indo-Global Entrepreneurship Forum 2023, on 21st January 2023. In line with the hosting’s inclusive theme- 5G to 5T – Achieving Sustainable Economic Goals under UN SDG with Education, it has been able to create a spur across the business community where dignitaries and leaders from different walks of life came together to discuss the subject as per their respective reasonings. As the guests arrived at the venue in succession, the event witnessed the gracious presence of the Bollywood actress- Padmini Kolhapure, who was the chief guest at the forum. Moreover, the forum was glittering with the presence of Onkareshwar Pandey- Editorial Director, His Excellency Roger (Rajendran) Latchman Consul-General Of Georgia, Dr. Prajapati Trivedi-Special Envoy for SDG Implementation at the Commonwealth Secretariat, MR. ASHWANI KUMAR, IAS – Advisor, BRICS, India, New Delhi, PROF. (MS.) SUSHMA YADAV – Member- UGC, Ministry of Education, Govt of India, New Delhi, SHADAM MAHMOOD KHAN – Dy Director/ Sr. Research Officer ( Infrastructure Connectivity) Niti Aayog, Govt. Of India, DR. RATNESH – Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network, India, (UNGCNI), New Delhi, Ms SHAILZA TANEJA, Former Senior Official, UN, DR. MANOJ KUMAR PATAIRIYA -Director, CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication And Information

Resources (CSIR-NISCAIR), Ministry of Agriculture, Govt of India, New Delhi, DILEEP SANGHANI – Chairman – NCUI, IFFCO, GUJCOMASOL, SH MURARI TIWARI – The Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi, DR. RAHUL SINGH Professor & Chair of Strategy, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Chair of CESTour centre at Birla Institute of Management Technology, India. Co-founder, Asia Africa Forum on Corruption, Indonesia, MAJ GEN RAJAN KOCHHAR – Vice Chairman National Council of News and Broadcasting, New Delhi, and DR. PARVEZ HAYAT, IPS, Independent External Monitor for SBI & BEL, Chief Compliance Officer, New Delhi.

A brief about us

We act as a platform to connect business owners, executives, and venture capitalists from various industries. Through our monthly publication, we stay in touch with our readers and work consistently to reach the greatest readership rates among top investors and executives in India. Our primary goal is to share the inspiring tales of business ventures and inventions that have impacted the world of entrepreneurship. We are the greatest option to learn what transpired in the lives behind the scenes of all different types of flourishing and emerging businesses if your interest is in the global business industry. BUSINESS CONNECT is a window into the business leaders’ thoughts in India as well as a reflection of entrepreneurial activities taking place throughout the start-up ecosystem.

Concerning our forum, we would like to share the list of our venerated awardees who have been recognized with special titles for their extraordinary contribution across various industrial segments. The worthy mentions are as follows-

Company Awardee’s Name RCON Group Aditya Shinde – Executive Director Adorish India Private Limited Shatrughan Singh- Co-founder & MD and Ashok Kumar- Director LA Esfera Multiservices LLP Mr Bhushan Thaker – Cofounder & Director & Ms. Reema Shah – Founder & CEO Interloop Consulting LLP Saurabh Chauhan- founder Emiza Supply Chain Services Pvt Ltd Mr. Ajay Rao – Founder & CEO & Mr. Saurabh Jaitly – Senior VP Business Development (North & East) Indo Infra Spaces Private Limited ( Project Name: Eco-O2-Zone Villas ) Mallem Siva Ganesh Babu – M.D & CEO Indo Infra Developers Private Limited Mallem Siva Ganesh Babu – MD & CEO Prefabulous Homez LLP Md. Shaakeer Hussain – Managing Partner Rajeshwari & Associates Rajeshwari Hariharan – Managing Partner Divine Innovation Akhilesh Leekha – CEO Health 2 Hygiene Amiit K Bagthalia- CEO & FOUNDER Cold Care services (P) Ltd Dr. P. Upender Rao – Founder & MD Digital Impressions Aman Saluja – Director & Divyansh Bajaj – COO UQuick Technologies India Private Limited Jinal Mehta – Founder & CEO Mercurius Advisory Services Siddhartha Havelia & Ankit Jain – Co-Founders Enerture Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Bhairaw Kumar Mandal – Founder & CEO, Poonam Kumari – Co-Founder & Director Tech-Prastish Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Jaswinder Singh, Founder, CEO & Director Amit Bhatia – Chief Information Security Officer International Star Assistance Pvt. Ltd Poonam Jain – Director Juno Consultants Private Limited Nitin Mittal- CEO EuroKids KVS Seshasai STUDIO XP Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd 1. Ms. Koheli Puri – Founder and Managing Director 2. Mr. Jitendra Puri – Founder Director Ayngaran Foundation 1. Sasi Krishnasamy – Founder 2. Vince Thomas – Chairman 3. Noufal Chakkala – Director GND Solutions India Pvt Ltd Venkata Siva Reddy-CEO and Managing Director Tab Engagement Solutions LLP Abhimanyu Khanna – CEO Manav Rachna Educational Institutions Prof (Dr.) Lt. General RK Anand, Director General Minimac Systems Pvt. Ltd Anshuman Agrawal – Founder & Managing Director Nfilade Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd. 1) Nagender SP Bisht (VP – Operations), 2) Sahaj Kumar Sah (AVP – Operations), 3) Sudarshan Gupta (Business Development Manager) 4) Aryaman Singh (Defence and Security Analyst) Refrahold Industries Industries Pvt. Ltd. Jabasingh Wilson-Director and Meenakshi Chandrasekaran-Director Emirates Logistics India Private Limited 1. Mr. Anant Pandirkar,Director and Country Head – Logistics, 2. Amit Srivastav,Country Head-Supply Chain Uni Square Concepts Uday Sonthalia-CEO Dyna Biotech Vinod Kumar Patil – Managing Director Vani Kabir Multiverse Pvt. Ltd. Master Dr. Vani Kabir – Founder Morlatis Engineering and Construction Pvt. Ltd Amit Kumar, Managing Director Odoo 1. Nikunj Jani, Product Owner Manager, Odoo India Pvt Ltd 2. Sandeep Tomar, Business Relationship Manager, Odoo India Pvt Ltd Spay Technology Pvt Ltd Sunil Dhawan – Founder & COO SNV PR and Media Creations Samta Nirankari – Founder & CEO Synersoft Technologies Private Limited Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah – Co-founder & CEO Bridging GAPS Ravish Gupta – Director & Rohit Chawla – Director Brainstorm InfoTech SANTOSH B M – FOUNDER & CEO Walls N floor Decor Anupam Mishra – Founder and Executive Director and Dr. Vaishali DK – Co founder and Director Operation Vaishnavi Builders & Developers Anupam Mishra – Founder & Executive Director, Group of companies I4S Infra Security Solution Private Limited Navodit Chauhan – Director Huquo Consulting Pvt. Ltd. Manoj Kumar Sharma – CEO Sredstvá Regionale Chemie Pvt. Ltd. 1- Dr Naseem Khan – Head INDIA – Drug Delivery & Excipients 2- Dr Afroj Sayyed – GM, Customer Services 3- Mr. Nadim Ahmad – Sr. Manager Sales O’buddy’s Dheeraj Vijayvargiya – Director Digi Acai Pvt Ltd Neha Agarwal – Founder & Director Seeds Fincap Private Limited Sudhindra Sharma – Excutive Director & Sumeet Dhall – Head Accounts & Finance Microscan Communications Pvt Ltd Pravin Muley – CEO Herbage Personal Care Inc Dibya Ranjan Dash – President & CEO Streamline Beauty India Pvt Ltd Aankith Aroraa – Founder & CEO Global Technical Services Gaurav Mathur – CEO CEM Electromech Pvt Ltd Mr. Sharma M.Z. – Director & Mr. Narayanan P. – Director Chatbot.team Mr. Ashish Yadav – CEO NextGen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd Dr. Nagma Abbasi – Founder and CEO TransGanization Creation Private Limited Kundan Gurav – Co-Founder Bling Ping Motion Pictures Mohit Balchandani- CEO Wing Sai Gupta – Founder Go Green WareHouses Pvt Ltd Santosh Kumar Sahu TekisHub Consulting Services Pvt Ltd Mohammed Asif Akbar – Founder & Abdul Ghani – CEO Khoobsurat beauty pvt. ltd. Neha Chatterjee – Founder Aero Plast Ltd Ajay Goyal CEO The Pioneer Group Of Companies Asheen Kumar-CEO & MD Supremediq Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. Dr Surta Ram Vishnoi- Director Softmint Digital Services Private Limited Mr. Ritesh Kumar -Managing Director Fuel Intelligence Pvt Ltd Raul Handa – COO AtoZee Visas Pvt Ltd Tarun Pareek (Managing Director) & Akshita Pareek (Founder & CEO) d’Code Consulting Services Private Limited Rashmi Kumar -CEO Megasoft Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Anil Makhija and Mr. Mayank Jain, Directors GKC Consultants OPC Private Limited Mr. Gaurav Kumar Chawla, Founder & CEO Successive Technologies Mr Gaurav Malik Chief Strategy Officer Vega Moon Technologies Abhijeet Pratap and Chandra Bhusan, Co-founders Aryavarta Organics Pvt. Ltd.”INDUZ” Anand Mani Tripathi Founder & CEO Signo Drive Technologies Pvt Ltd Shailesh Kaul – Co-founder Gagan Chaturvedi – Co-founder Aryanveda Cosmeceuticals Sonia Chadha – Managing Director 360 Degree Cloud Technologies Pooja Sehgal – Managing Director Vera HealthCare Vedika Kanchan – Global Strategy Lead 121Cars Mr. Achint Chaudhary – CEO

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor