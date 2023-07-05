A Star In The Making: Palak Sharma wins three Gold Medals at the 76th National Aquatic Championship

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 5: Palak Sharma, a diver from Madhya Pradesh, won three Gold Medals at the 76th National Aquatic Championship held in Bengaluru from June 21 to 26. She emerged as the champion in three different events of the championship: the 3-metre springboard event, the 10-metre-high platform event, and the 1-metre springboard event.

Palak has been an active diver since 2015 and has been a part of the Madhya Pradesh team since 2018. Since then, she has represented her state at a number of country-level tournaments, such as Sub-Junior Nationals, Junior Nationals, Senior Nationals, SGFI, and more. Each of these events was marked by her winning numerous medals that are testimony to her talent and hard work. Her total medal tally is 32.

"Palak is an excellent diver who possesses a fierce fighting spirit. She is always up for new challenges, and her dedication to her sport is unmatched. I'm looking forward to the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics for her performance. I wish Palak all the very best in all her future endeavours," *says Mayur Jansukhlal Vyas is India's celebrated diving coach. He has previously judged the Rio and Tokyo Olympics. He is a technical committee member of the Asian Swimming Federation for diving.*

"I have been a diving coach for 40 years now and have coached many national-level champions. However, Palak is above them all. I am looking forward to witnessing her perform her best at the upcoming Olympics," *says Ramesh Vyas, Palak Sharma's coach.*

In 2019, she made India proud by winning two silver medals at the 10th Asian Age Group Championship. Besides this, she has been a recipient of many awards, such as the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award, the Indore Gaurav Award, and more. She has also been the brand ambassador of Pradhan Mantri Yojana 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and Safe City Indore.

Palak's success story is one of passion, dedication, sacrifice, and perseverance. After falling in love with swimming, she chanced upon diving at the tender age of eight. And there was no turning back from there. She started devoting all her energy to the sport while juggling school work. Her daily routine was a stringent one wherein she had to wake up at 4 a.m., attend training for four hours, go to school, and again go for practice for four hours in the evening.

An year ago, got the opportunity to tell her story at the most inspiring platform TeDX Talks. At the event, she credited her achievements to the unwavering love and support she has received from her parents and coaches. *"My ultimate dream is to make my country, my parents, my mentors, and myself proud by winning a gold medal at the Olympics," says Palak,* who looks forward to achieving bigger and greater feats. She is indeed an inspiration to many young sports aspirants out there, and she has proven that she is an unstoppable force to be reckoned with.

