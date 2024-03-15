A Star-Studded Spectacle: Groundbreaking Singing and Dancing Reality Show to Hit the USA Stage for the very first time for South Asian American

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15: United Productions joins forces with Roshni Production & Cizzara Studios* to unveil a revolutionary concept in entertainment: *"The Singing Superstar" and "The Dancing Superstar"*. Spearheaded by industry stalwarts *Natwar Thakkar, Amit Vikas Patel, Kishor Dantani, and Rajesh Piprotar*, this unprecedented venture aims to set new standards in talent discovery and artistic excellence.

Set to captivate audiences worldwide, "The Singing Superstar" and "The Dancing Superstar" provide a dazzling platform for raw talent to shine. Fostering creativity and passion, these shows promise to inspire and entertain like never before.

The competitive format of the show will see aspiring singers and dancers from diverse backgrounds compete for the coveted title and a chance to kickstart their careers in the entertainment industry. With online auditions kicking off post-Holi this year in major US cities, aspiring talents are urged to seize the opportunity and register themselves for a shot at stardom.

Leading the charge in the search for the next big talents are a stellar panel of judges: renowned names such as Padmashri Suresh Wadkar, Sadhana Sargam, Pooja Batra, Jemei Lever, Tushar Shetty & others

Contestants will undergo rigorous training under the guidance of the Singing & Dancing super gurus, ensuring each episode is a rollercoaster of emotions and breathtaking performances. "The Singing Superstar" and "The Dancing Superstar" pledge to be the ultimate celebration of talent, creativity, and passion, delivering unparalleled entertainment and unforgettable moments for audiences of all ages.

Stay tuned on our social media platforms for audition schedules and all upcoming updates. Don't miss your chance to witness history in the making as we embark on this exhilarating journey to discover the next generation of superstars in music and dance!

Talking about the show Padmashri Suresh Wadkar says, "Being a part of 'The Singing Superstar' as a judge is not just about evaluating performances; it's about witnessing the transformative journey of raw talent, watching them hone their skills, overcome challenges, and ultimately blossom into shining stars. It's a privilege to be a part of their growth and to contribute to their journey towards greatness"

Reflecting on the show, Sadhana Sargam says, "These shows aren't just about finding talent; they're about nurturing dreams and fostering a spirit of excellence. It's inspiring to witness the passion and dedication of the contestants as they strive to achieve their dreams, and I am honored to be a part of their journey"

Expressing her thoughts about the shows, Pooja Batra says, "Joining 'The Dancing Superstar' as a judge has been an absolute thrill. These shows are more than just competitions; they're platforms for individuals to express their artistry and share their passion with the world. It's an honour to witness the boundless talent and creativity of the contestants and to play a role in their incredible journey towards success"

Choreographer Tushar Shetty shares his thoughts, "Being part of 'The Dancing Superstar' is a privilege beyond words. It's awe-inspiring to see the dedication and artistry of the contestants, and I am honored to be part of their transformative journey towards greatness"

The event saw the presence of Suresh wadker, Jaaved Jaaferi, Padma Wadker, Jamie Lever, Pooja Batra, Sadhna Sargam, Meiyang Chang, Karsen Ghavri, Natwar thakkar, Ila Thakkar, Mrs Gayatri Asokan, Akshat Parikh, Amit Vikas Patel, Rajesh Piprotar, Kishor Dantani.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor