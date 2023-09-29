A Tour De Force film produced by Saleem Javed titled ‘Ek Betuke Aadmi Ki Afrah   Raatein’

New Delhi (India), September 27: Saleem Javed, a passionate film producer who has line-produced hundreds of TVCs and feature films under his banner Zaira Entertainment, has come out with his first feature film as a producer titled ‘Ek Betuke Aadmi Ki Afrah Raatein.’ The storyline, just like the film’s title, is intriguing and keeps the audience curious.

The film has a non-linear structure that goes back and forth, and there are layers of narrative within one another. The film also follows the one scene, one take mis en scene, that harmonizes with the overall hyper-realism of the film. It is shot entirely on location and follows the principle of non-interference with what is happening in front of the camera. A look at the 2-minute-long trailer gives us a fair share of what to expect from this film. Talking of the music of the film, the producer boasts that it is the rendition of pure ragas drawn from Dhrupad form by Pelva Naik, a fine exponent of Dhrupad.

It is independent of the visual; hence doesn’t necessarily compliment the visuals but tries to create a new emotion through a dialectical relationship with the images. Certainly, with this film, Sharad Raj, the director of the film, is trying to tell a tale that is uncommon in its form and content. The director has been very vocal about how the producer of the film, Saleem Javed, agreed to pitch into the best of his capacity without even reading the entire script. It was the faith that he bestowed on the director & the talents of the artists that paved the way for this film.

With an ensemble cast and an experienced technical crew, this film is sure to cause a stir amongst those who understand the nuances of cinema. Starring Rajveer Verma, Archanna Guptaa, Adil Hussain, and Mia Maelzer the film is written and directed by Sharad Raj, produced by Sharad Raj, Saleem Javed, and Rohandeep Singh.

The film has released on September 22, 2023, and presented by Jumping Tomato Studios.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor