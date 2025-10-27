A Vietnamese Giant Takes Its Green Ambitions Global

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 27: Once rooted in traditional industries like real estate and retail, Vingroup now channels its ambition into a larger purpose: building a greener future for Vietnam and beyond.

Not long ago, Vingroup's name in Vietnam was synonymous with property and shopping malls. Today, it stands on five strategic pillars: Industrials & Technology, Real Estate & Services, Infrastructure, Green Energy, and Social Enterprises. The expansion reflects a larger vision to align business success with the broader social responsibility. Founder and Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong's guiding words still define the company's philosophy: "Whatever benefits society and many people, and we have the capacity to do it, we will make it happen."

In the cities Vingroup develops, glass and steel are only part of the story. Its projects include parks, lakes and tree-lined streets that breathe new life into dense urban landscapes. At TechnoPark Tower in Hanoi, nearly 3,000 sensors manage lighting and air systems that reduce energy use by more than 17 percent each year. The tower has become a model of what urban design can look like when technology serves both comfort and conservation. Vinhomes developments follow the same logic: modern living balanced with green surroundings and renewable-energy integration.

Progress also runs on wheels. VinFast, Vingroup's electric-vehicle manufacturer, is changing how people move. In just nine months of 2025, the company delivered more than 100,000 electric cars, cementing its top position in Vietnam's autoindustry. The achievement marks not only commercial success but a shift in consumer confidence toward clean mobility in the country.

And VinFast is taking Vingroup's green mission abroad. In India, the company has inaugurated a new EV assembly plant in Tamil Nadu, with an initial capacity of 50,000 vehicles each year, including models tailored for local drivers. VinFast has also secured local banking and service partnerships to support financing, maintenance, and charging capabilities. For India this means new jobs and cleaner air. For Vingroup this means that its green mission travels well.

As the automotive business accelerates, Vingroup's energy and infrastructure divisions are taking shape as the foundation of a wider green ecosystem. The company is developing large solar farms, wind-power projects and battery-storage systems across Vietnam and Southeast Asia. Each project aims to strengthen energy security while reducing dependence on fossil fuels. At the same time, new infrastructure investments are linking cities and ports through sustainable transport corridors, creating the physical framework for an economy built on clean power.

Each part of the Vingroup ecosystem supports the others. Electric vehicles depend on renewable power, renewable projects rely on modern infrastructure and green cities provide the living environments where these changes can take hold. Together they form a system that moves Vietnam closer to its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. It is an approach that transforms corporate responsibility into national development.

Momentum continues to build. In 2024, Vingroup paid more than VND56.2 trillion in taxes and state-budget contributions, making it the largest private contributor in Vietnam. That figure accounted for nearly 40 percent of the contributions from the top ten enterprises.

Across its businesses, from electric cars to clean energy, from smart cities to modern transport, Vingroup's mission is consistent. It is building not just for today's profit, but for a future where Vietnam grows cleaner, stronger and more connected to the world.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in.

