A Walkathon for Stroke Awareness by Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals

, Pallikaranai conducted a Walkathon on Nov 9, 2022, from their Hospital in Pallikaranai to highlight the awareness of Stroke among the general public. The Walkathon was inaugurated by N. Kumar, TPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Tambaram city in the presence of Dr T.G. Govindarajan, Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Kamakshi Memorial Group of Hospitals. Around 50 members participated enthusiastically in the event which included Senior Doctors, specialists, Nurses, paramedical staff among others. Also, participating in the Walkathon were Dr T.G. Sivaranjani - Director and Dr K.M. Radhakrishnan - Advisor.

Senior Neurologists Dr Rajeshwari Ramachandran and Dr Praveen Chander who also participated pointed out that, "According to the National Library of Medicine The burden of stroke is increasing in India. Stroke is now the fourth leading cause of death and the fifth leading cause of disability. Previous research suggests that the estimated adjusted prevalence rate of stroke range 84-262/100,000 in rural and 334-424/100,000 in urban areas. The incidence rate is 119-145/100,000 based on the recent population-based studies. According to a study by , the cause of death on account of Stroke had increased from 2009 to 2019 by 28.4 per cent. There is therefore a crying need to educate and spread awareness among the public on this subject."

Speaking about the event and stroke awareness in general, Dr T.G. Govindarajan said, "October 29th is observed as world stroke day every year. Stroke is one among the leading cause of disability worldwide and it is also the one among the top common causes for death among the elderly. Stroke is said to occur when the blood flow to the brain stops suddenly either due to a blockage or due to leakage. In either case, it is an emergency and needs to be attended immediately. Stroke symptoms are being underrecognized and are unattended when compared to its counterpart cardiac symptoms for which a high level of awareness is there. The need of the hour is built AWARENESS of Stroke, its symptoms and the immediate assistance during the Golden Hour which can save many lives. This Walkathon is a attempt in that direction and I hope this message reached the public at large."

For more details, please visit: .

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor