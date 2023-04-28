A1 Gaming Community of India to revolutionize the Gaming Industry with Facebook Accelerator Program

New Delhi [India], April 28 (/ATK): A1 Gaming Community from India has achieved a significant milestone by being the top 15 Communities to be incubated by META's Facebook Community Accelerator Program 2022-23. With an unconventional approach, this community was established in 2018 by Aftab Alam Khan, and has been led by Bhavesh Prajapati since 2019. The program provides community mentorship, financial grant, and access to Facebook's expertise, enabling them to expand and scale their businesses.

Being the youngest Community leader to have successfully participated the Program, Bhavesh has now singular focus to create a nurturing environment for the Gaming industry across South Asia. Along the way, he has been mentored by META-certified community manager, Ishan Vyas, with relentless dedication from Gaming stalwarts Naveen Kumar and Ankit Upadhyay. This recognition is a testament to the long-term vision and real-world impact created by A1 Gaming Community, across more than a Million young adults, in recent times.

Gaming has seen a significant rise in popularity in India in recent years, and the growth of A1 Gaming demonstrates the industry's potential. With eSports players and Content creators in India availing global collaborations and opportunities, eSports is no longer just a hobby but a full-time career option. Today, A1 Gaming has become a well-known platform for Gamers and Creators across India. With the support of META and other Sponsors, the Community intends to expand into hosting Gaming events, Training programs and elevate the industry to new heights.

This selection of the community is a triumph for the entire Indian gaming industry, placing India on the world map of Gaming and highlighting the country's untapped potential. The community's success is inspiring other Gaming startups to aim high, with A1 Gaming already having lead a formal Facebook training program for such communities in the recent past.

Bhavesh, the Community co-owner, expressed his delight about this opportunity, stating, "We are thrilled to be selected for Facebook's Accelerator program. This is a massive recognition of our community and a fantastic opportunity for us to learn, grow and elevate. We look forward to working with all the stakeholders to take the Gaming industry to the next level."

The objective of creating a collaborative community has been driven by the core team, comprising of highly experienced and passionate professionals. Ishan Vyas, a management consultant based in New York, looks after the strategy planning and external collaborations. They have an eSports expert, Ankit Upadhyay, as the Community manager to drive new business via gaming tournaments and event management. Naveen Kumar, an expert Content strategist, looks after growth and engagement across online communities. This team has powered the growth and outreach of A1 Gaming, cementing their status as key leaders in the Gaming industry.

A1 Gaming Community has the vision to establish Gaming as a viable career by bringing together Gamers and Content creators across the spectrum to create a thriving ecosystem across South Asia. With appropriate support, this can generate jobs and revenue and propel the country to the forefront of global eSports. The spotlight on A1 Gaming Community from global Facebook is a significant step forward in achieving this vision.

This story has been provided by ATK. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/ATK)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor