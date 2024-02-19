AACCI ODISHA INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SUMMIT & EXPO- The Green Conclave: "Opportunities Beyond Borders"

VMPL

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 19: In a grand event that left the vibrant city of Bhubaneswar in the eastern coastal Indian state of Odisha buzzing with enthusiasm, the AACCI International Business Summit & Expo -The Green Conclave took center stage. From February 12th to February 14th, 2024, the very luxurious five-star Mayfair Lagoon played the host to this much-anticipated 3-day mega insightful and enriching event, with its theme "Opportunities Beyond Borders" setting the pace and the perfect tone.

The summit, organised by the Asian African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) Odisha Chapter, well-known for its international reach spanning 102 nations, aimed at facilitating new, valuable, and credible networking avenues on a global scale, undoubtedly marked a monumental milestone in the region's cultural and economic landscape. The mega summit supported by Industries Department Govt of Odisha, OCAC , IT department Govt of Odisha , SIDBI and MSME Central Govt. It was presented by Health on Top and co-presented by Startup Odisha. It was powered by Ecozen and co-powered by Falcon group & Yolo Health. It provided a much-needed significant push to small and medium enterprises while also bolstering the fashion industry in Odisha towards a prosperous future. The event was attended by 30 plus International delegates, 450 plus businesses creating 1000 plus opportunities.

The event witnessed the presence of numerous eminent personalities from a plethora of fields who graced the summit with their august presence. His Excellency Demeke Atnafu Ambulo (Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia) was invited as the chief guest, along with Dr. Amar Patnaik (Honourable MP) who added gravitas to the event as the Special Guest of Honor. The day 1 of the event featured an illustrious lineup of speakers, including Dr. GD Singh (Founder & Chairman, AACCI Global Secretariat), Pawan K Gupta, Guest of Honor (Joint Director & HOO MSME Department), James Mureu, Guest of Honor and Speaker (Board Chairman, MSEA, Republic of Kenya), and Partha Sarathi Mishra, IAS Director Cum Secretary Public Enterprise, Govt of Odisha (Guest of Honor), Priyadarshi Mishra, Ex -MLA Bhubaneswar (North). Hemant Sharma, IAS (Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Govt. of Odisha) delivered an insightful keynote address and Dr. Omkar Rai (Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha) addressed the August gathering as the Guest of Honor. The welcome address of the AACCI International Business Summit & Expo 2024 was delivered by Dr. Lita Mohapatra (Chapter President, Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) Odisha). This was followed by a cultural retreat that included a mesmerizing Dance Performance by Saswat Joshi & team Lashykala Academy (Iconic classical dancer), sitar performance by Prof Sucheta Priyabadini, Ms Seema Patnaik, Tapas K Sahu & Guru Jiban prakash Das and special odissi dance performance by Guru Subhendu ku Das & Dharashree Parida. The AACCI Odisha Chapter, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Lita Mohapatra, played a crucial role in organising the 3-day mega International Summit. The core team members included Rajendra Parida (Vice President) Sushmita Mahanty (Joint Secretary), Dr Gaurav Ralhan, Ms. Reema Diddee, Sushree patnaik, Sanju patra, Dilip Patra and Biswajit Patra, Dr Garima Sarawgi, Pritam Nayak, Ms Smriti Sweta Das, & Shreya Mehera. The session overall was a blend of inspirational panel discussions and classical dance & music performances and created an ambiance of elegance and celebration. Day 1 also witnessed the Startup Summit, which was inaugurated by Dr Omkar Rai (Executive Chairman Startup Odisha), Amit Singhal (Founder Fluid Ventures), Anil Joshi (Founder Unicorn ) & Manoj Aggarwaal (MD Seafund). The Startup Summit was followed by a fashion summit where ace 6 national & International fashion designers showcased their designs and apparels. This was inaugurated by Ollywood actress Ms Archita Sahu, Sabyasachi Sathpathy (Founder Keemdanti), Saswat Joshi (Global Iconic classical dancer), & Prof Binay Bhushan Jena (Professor at NIFT).

Day 2:

The second day of the AACCI International Business Summit & Expo 2024 was a conglomeration of dynamic discussions and engaging exhibitions, shining a spotlight on global markets and sustainable growth. Attendees were captivated by inspiring panels featuring accomplished startups and business ventures, who shared valuable insights on navigating international markets. The interactive exhibition space, featuring more than 100 conveners, provided a prime opportunity for networking and forging collaborations. In tandem, concurrent workshops armed participants with practical tools and methodologies to elevate their global presence. As the afternoon sessions dove into strategies and best practices for market access, the atmosphere buzzed with knowledge and excitement. The summit was introduced and addressed by Sushmita Mohanty, VP-Metro TV Chapter Joint Secretary at the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) Odisha.

The IT Summit welcomed esteemed guests including Chief Guest James Mureu, Board Chairman, Principal Secretary MSME, Republic of Kenya, and other notable figures such as Govid & Venkat Uma from Singapore, and Muralitharen RS from Malaysia. A highlight of the event was the discussion on the "Greentech and Sustainability Policies and Practices for Net Zero Future" led by Dr. Deepak L. Waikar and Saroj Waikar, Chair of IEEE Education Society, Singapore.

The Address by Guest of Honor Dr. Neetu Singh, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry, set a high tone for the summit, focusing on the imperative of leveraging technology for sustainable development and a net-zero future. The summit welcomed esteemed professionals, each an epitome of healthcare excellence in Odisha. The Health Summit was spearheaded by **Dr. Garima Saraogi**, Surgical Oncologist in Odisha, Chairperson Health Comittee, who chaired the core committee and played a pivotal role in putting health at the forefront of the summit. Prof. Dr.Lalatendu Sarangi, the director of Bakshi Shankara Cancer Centre and Hospitals, graced the event as the chief guest, sharing invaluable insights into the evolving oncology landscape.

Guest of honour and speakers included Prof. Ghanshyam Biswas, Executive Director ,Oncology at Sparsh Hospitals; Prof. Dr. Bhagyalakshmi Naik, Head of the Department of Gynecology and Oncology at AHRCC; Prof. Dr. Mami Parija, Head of the Department of Anesthesiology, Apollo Hospitals and President of Amritdhara. Prof. Dr. Ruchi Mittal, Chief Oncopathologist at Bakshi Shankara Cancer Centre and Hospitals; Dr. Padmaja Mishra, Community Health Professional and Advocate of Health for Women and Children; Prof. Dr. Amrit Pattijoshi, Psychiatrist and Head of the Department of Psychiatry at Hi Tech Medical College and Hospital; Dr. Shovan Rath, Director of Pain Clinics, Health Village hospital and propagator for Pain-Free Odisha; and Advocate Ms. Divya Mongia, a Soul Healer and Counselor. Geeta Manjunath , CEO of Niramai thermalytix. Prof.Dr.Pawan Gupta, Chief of Surgical Oncology at Max Hospitals Delhi announces the MOU with **PentaOne Health Care and establishment of Odisha's first **Tobaco Cessation Centre of excellence **

Day 3: Education / Innovation Summit, Agro & Food processing Summit & The Green Conclave, and the Concluding Session

The thrilling conclusion to the AACCI International Business Summit & Expo 2024 featured investor pitches, thought-provoking discussions on Education & Innovation summit , followed by the Green Conclave. This critical session offered businesses the chance to secure vital support and investments. While this high-stakes event unfolded, the exhibition hall, side events, and networking opportunities buzzed with activity, forging beneficial connections and fostering collaboration. As the day progressed, attention turned towards discussions on the rapidly evolving world of digitization and disruptive innovation, providing insights into the future direction of these pivotal themes. The 14th of February 2024 marked a historic day with speech by Col Sagar K Mohanty Director NCC Odisha , Followed by the AACCI International Business Summit and Expo held its Education Summit. Esteemed guests such as Professor Sucheta Priyabadini Chairperson of Ramadevi Women's University, and Jayashree Mohanty , District Governor of Rotary International in Bhubaneswar, graced the occasion.

The summit was a convergence of international delegates, who shared ideas and strategies on enhancing educational opportunities for all. However, the real showstopper was the introduction of innovative VR technology for children's education, unveiled for the first time in Odisha by MetabookXR. AGRO SUMMIT of the AACCI-IBSE-2024, Ecozen Solutions, a leading climate-smart tech solutions company, secured the coveted Best Business Innovation award**The award, presented at the Asian-African International Business Conclave, highlighted Ecozen's significant contributions to transforming the lives of farmers globally. BJD Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Muzibulla Khan, along with M J Puri, Director AACCI, commended Ecozen's groundbreaking Ecofrost solar cold room innovation. This technology, now deployed across Odisha, minimizes post-harvest losses, empowering farmers economically and advancing the state's agricultural development.

Green Conclave and Driving Sustainable Practises

This summit was spearheaded by Dr Gaurav Ralhan (Director Health on Top) , there was insightful group discussion on climate change , role of eco- friendly solutions for a sustainable and better economy . This summit was attended by Dipen Mehta -Ecosigns), Anjum Khan( Aman cleaning equipments pvt ltd), Anshuman Mishra - (Chaas), Raaginii Jaain- ( a Swach Bharat mission national advisor, Govt. Of India), Sanjay Kumar Pramanik - Special Secretary, H&UD Department, government of Odisha, Sarda Prasad Panda- Additional Secretary, H&UD Department, government of Odisha & Director, SUDA , Bibhu Prasad Tripathy an environmental lawyer currently working as a AGA in HIgh Court Orissa is also a leader of the lawyers community of Orissa He is the elected member of the Orissa state bar Council an regulatory body of lawyer. As awareness of the environmental impact of large-scale events has grown, AACCI has taken proactive measures to reduce its carbon footprint and so was the reason it was called 'The Green Conclave'. The organisation's use of biodegradable and recyclable flex materials highlights its strong commitment to environmental consciousness. In today's climate-conscious world, AACCI's unwavering stance against toxic materials and PVC has garnered praise from both attendees and observers.

Summit Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony was graced by dignitaries like Shri Subhendra K Nayak, OAS, Additional Secretary Industries Department Govt of Odisha, AK Mohanty, President TIE Bhubaneswar, Wskedar Bogale Senbeto, Eva Biyela, Brighton Nezomba, they enlightened the audience with their speeches. This was followed by felicitation and special business leader awards to some esteemed dignitaries like Shri Peeyush D Mohanty, Director Metro Group, Vijay K Ralhan Managing Partner Premier Surgicals, Divyajyoti Mohanty , Director Annapurna Finance, Dr Sarat K Sahoo , MD Ruchi Foodline, Dr Subhasish Das, Director Ardent Steel ,& Shri Vinod Kumar Saraogi, Chairman and Director. Kisara Builders Pvt Ltd. This was followed by feliciation of core members, participants and sponsors. There were 2 MOUs signed between Rtn DG Jayashree Mohanty and Dr Lita Mohapatra ( President AACCI Odisha) . Another MOU signed between Dr GD Singh ( Chairman AACCI) & African Chambers of Commerce

Major Highlights

Some noteworthy aspects of the grand event included:-

1) The active involvement of over 30 delegates and dignitaries from various countries.

2) An impressive display of products and services by 250-300 companies.

3) The generation of over 1000 potential opportunities for businesses.

4) The initiative also received support from renowned sponsors like Health on Top, Falcon, and Ecozen

5) Acknowledging excellence and innovation, the Business Leader Awards recognised exceptional individuals like Piyush D Mohanty Founder and Director of Metro Builders.

6) The summit featured a total of nine simultaneous summits, encompassing a range of topics from sustainable fashion and health innovation to agro-business and education.

Objectives and Outcomes

The AACCI International Business Summit & Expo 2024 had a powerful goal: This extraordinary event not only gave participants an invaluable chance to connect with international buyers from Asia and Africa but also effectively boosted their businesses. From startups to fashion, textile to healthcare, education to agro-business, and even IT, real estate, mines, SMEs, and SHGs, all sectors were given a chance to thrive through this inspiring summit.

A Strong Foundation for a Shining and an Aspiring Future

With a sense of pride and hopefulness, the AACCI International Business Summit & Expo 2024 came to a close, marking the beginning of a promising future. This event not only brought businesses together but also showcased the potential of Odisha and propelled its thriving fashion industry towards global recognition. Through promoting sustainable practices, empowering small and medium enterprises, and celebrating diversity, the summit has paved the way for a dynamic and thriving future in business. Overall, the AACCI International Business Summit & Expo 2024 was an incredible triumph, offering a dynamic space for ideas, partnerships

AACCI

At the forefront of international commerce and industry lies the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI). Present in over 100 countries, the AACCI champions the values of trade, business, and investment by advocating for key components such as good corporate governance, public-private partnerships, and private sector involvement in policy-making decisions. Leading the charge for the AACCI is its esteemed Global Secretariat, comprised of individuals whose expertise and dedication drive the chamber's success. These visionary leaders include the founder and chairman, Dr. GD Singh, the secretary general, Dr. Neetu Singh, Dr Lita Mohapatra President Odisha Chapter AACCI and the vice chairman for Africa, Dr. Leye Talpha Babalola. Also playing crucial roles in the AACCI's mission are directors Zarir Shroff, Alok Mathur, and MJ Puri, as well as deputy director Murali Pai. Their collective efforts ensure the AACCI continues to thrive and make a significant impact on global trade.

AACCI Odisha Chapter

In May 2023, Dr. Lita Mohapatra established the AACCI Odisha Chapter and led the charge in aiding SMEs, SHGs, startups, and industries throughout the region. Boasting a burgeoning roster of members, including influential figures such as industrialists, doctors, lawyers, and corporate professionals, AACCI Odisha is dedicated to fostering a thriving business landscape in Odisha.

