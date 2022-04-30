Aahar 2022: 25 products showcased at GI Pavilion set up by DPIIT

In order to give impetus to Geographical Indications (GI) promotion in India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) facilitated the setting up of GI Pavilion at the international food and hospitality fair Aahar 2022, where 25 GI products were showcased.

The five-day fair from April 26 to 30 offered an opportunity to showcase Indian tradition, culture, and enterprising activities under a single umbrella.

The GI Pavilion at Aahar 2022 provided the GI holders a platform not only to show their products but also helped them connect with businesses, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement on Saturday.

Products that were exhibited include Sangli raisins and Solapur pomegranate from Maharasthra, Erode Manjal turmeric from Tamil Nadu, Navara rice and Palakkadan Matta from Kerala, Bandar Laddu from Andhra Pradesh and many more.

Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) also participated and GIs products from the tribal communities such as Naga Mircha, Chak Hao rice, Assam tea (orthodox) were exhibited.

Geographical Indications of India boast of a variety of products including agricultural, natural, manufactured goods, foodstuff and handicrafts.

GIs are originated or manufactured in a specific territory, region, or locality and where a given quality, reputation or other characteristics of such goods is essentially attributable to their geographical origin. There are currently 390 GIs registered with an ever-increasing number of registrations coming forward, the ministry said.

( With inputs from ANI )

