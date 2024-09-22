AAHL assures passengers, airport lounge access disruptions will be resolved soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Passengers at airports throughout India are facing disruptions in lounge access due to the sudden suspension of services by Dreamfolks Services Ltd, a lounge access provider that collaborates with various banks, in breach of its agreements with the impacted airports.

According to an official statement, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) is currently coordinating with the banks to ensure the swift resumption of services.

A spokesperson of AAHL, stated, "We are committed to fully supporting passengers during this period.However, services through Dreamfolks have not yet been reinstated despite our efforts. As a temporary solution, lounges at Adani-operated airports are now accepting all major debit and credit cards from other access providers."

In 2019, Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) was launched with the goal of transforming airport experiences. AAHL currently manages seven premier airports located in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram.

AAHL's operations are set to expand further with the addition of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL), marking a new chapter in India's aviation landscape.

This initiative reflects AAHL's 50-year commitment to enhancing airport facilities, increasing their portfolio to eight and positioning them as the leading airport infrastructure company in India.

Through Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), AAHL handles 25 per cent of total passenger traffic and approximately 33 per cent of the country's air cargo.

