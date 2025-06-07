Aarvi Encon Launches Operations in Saudi Arabia -- Ready to Support the Kingdom's Ambitious Growth

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Aarvi Encon Ltd., a prominent name in engineering and staffing solutions, has formally launched operations in Saudi Arabia, signaling a deeper commitment to the Kingdom's ambitious economic diversification and infrastructure growth plans.

With its official incorporation now complete, Aarvi Saudi Arabia will provide localized, end-to-end talent and project staffing solutions across key sectors including Oil & Gas, EPC, Renewables, and Infrastructure. This move builds on Aarvi's past experience in the region, where it has already delivered successful project collaborations through partnerships with both public and private entities.

According to company officials, this strategic step reflects not just geographic expansion, but an alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 agenda, which prioritizes industrial development, workforce localization, and international collaboration.

"Saudi Arabia is undergoing a historic transformation, driving strong demand for skilled professionals and efficient project execution across key sectors. Establishing our presence locally enables us to better support our clients while aligning with regional standards and expectations," said Mr Jaydev Sanghavi, Executive Director, Aarvi Encon Ltd.

Aarvi brings to the market decades of experience in talent deployment across the energy and infrastructure landscape, backed by a robust execution track record and strong client relationships. The company is known for its people-first approach and tailored staffing models that cater to both large-scale projects and specialized roles.

The incorporation process was supported by regional legal advisors and internal leadership teams to ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks. The company (Aarvi) is now positioned to directly support clients in the Kingdom with scalable staffing operations, recruitment consulting, and project-based workforce solutions.

Industry observers see this move as timely, given the increasing demand for technical manpower in line with mega-projects and industrial investments announced under Vision 2030.

For organizations operating in or entering the Saudi market, Aarvi's local footprint offers a resource-ready partner attuned to the Kingdom's regulatory environment and workforce needs.

