Aatmanirbharta, Aatmavishwas, and Aatmaraksha: Piyush Goyal highlights 3 pillars of India's progress

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said that India is steadily advancing on three core principles: Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), Aatmavishwas (self-confidence), and Aatmaraksha (self-protection).

"India is advancing on three foundational principles - Aatmanirbharta, Aatmavishwas, and Aatmaraksha. We are building robust capabilities, resilient supply chains, and dynamic value chains, while engaging globally from a position of strength and responsibility," stated Goyal at the Curtain Raiser of the 30th CII Partnership Summit held today in New Delhi.

The event brought together dignitaries, diplomats, ambassadors, high commissioners, industry leaders, and policymakers for an exclusive preview of one of the year's most influential global platforms for economic collaboration.

The Curtain Raiser set the stage for the upcoming Summit, which will convene stakeholders across sectors to forge strategic partnerships, accelerate growth, and drive innovation for a sustainable future.

Highlighting India's economic momentum, Goyal described the nation as the world's fastest-growing economy, driven by a young and aspirational population. "India is emerging as the preferred destination for global investment," he said.

He also spotlighted recent reforms, including a major overhaul of the GST framework. "These changes simplify taxation, reduce consumer burden, and stimulate consumption-led growth. Our goal is to create a stable, fair, and competitive tax system that attracts long-term investment and enhances ease of doing business," he added.

Goyal commended the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for its role in fostering new ideas and partnerships and extended a warm invitation to global delegates to participate in the 30th CII Partnership Summit, scheduled for November 14-15, 2025, in Visakhapatnam.

This year's Summit, themed "Technology, Trust, and Trade: Navigating the New Geoeconomic Order," is being organised by CII in association with DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, with the Government of Andhra Pradesh as the host state.

Speaking at the Curtain Raiser, N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised Andhra Pradesh's strategic role in hosting the Summit for the seventh time. "The Partnership Summit has been a powerful platform for state-level promotion, investment outreach, and global engagement," he said.

Outlining the state's ambitious infrastructure plans, Naidu shared, "On our 1,000 km east coast, we aim to build a port every 50 km. We're expanding airports and developing world-class logistics. Andhra Pradesh has consistently ranked No. 1 in ease of doing business, and now, we're accelerating the speed of doing business."

He also highlighted the "Swarna Andhra @ 2047" vision, supported by 21 sector-specific policy documents spanning IT, food processing, clean energy, electronics manufacturing, and more. The vision is anchored in 10 guiding principles, including zero poverty, deep tech integration, water security, global logistics, and Agri-Tech empowerment.

Naidu further highlighted the state's inclusive development model: "We've transitioned from a P3 (Public-Private Partnership) to a P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) approach, integrating social responsibility into private sector engagement."

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, stated that as of now, over 30 Global Ministers, 100+ International Speakers, and over 2000 delegates and CEOs from across India and the world have confirmed their participation in the Summit.

"In the host city of Andhra Pradesh, you will get to witness content and networking that is business as well as personal. We will be seeing ideas being discussed on different subjects like Industry, Economy, people and the future of the world", stated Banerjee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor