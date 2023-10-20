AAV Ranga Raju, MD, NCC Ltd, is Construction World Person of the Year 2023

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: The 9th Edition of India Construction Festival (2023) - comprising 13th India Roads Conference, 11th Equipment India Awards and 21st Construction World Global Awards - received a big thumbs up from more than 200 industry leaders from the leading construction and infrastructure companies who celebrated the success of the industry and recognised its contribution to the nation building.

Held recently at Shangri La Hotel in New Delhi and hosted by infrastructure think-tank FIRST Construction Council in partnership with Construction World and Equipment India magazines, India Construction Festival 2023 honoured over 70 companies in the infrastructure and construction equipment sectors with awards under various categories. While AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director, NCC Ltd, was honoured with the prestigious Construction World Person of the Year (Private Sector) award, Dimitrov Krishnan, Managing Director, Volvo Construction Equipment India, was recognised as the "Equipment India Person of the Year 2023" for their remarkable achievements during 2022-23.

Setting context for ICF 2023, Pratap Padode, Founder and President, FIRST Construction Council, said, "Government infrastructure investments as measured by central government capex have gone up 8 times over FY14 to FY24. In FY24 it is expected to be 4.9 per cent of GDP compared with 1.7 per cent of GDP in FY14. Over the same time period, road capex has gone up 7.5 times and railways capex is up by 4.5 times. The centre would have spent nearly Rs 6 trillion of its Rs 10 trillion capex budget set for this fiscal, already up to September."

The awards were given at a glittering ceremony which witnessed participation of head honchos of the construction industry such as Lieutenant General Arvind Walia, Engineer-in-Chief, Indian Army; Suresh Goyal, MD & CEO, National Highways Infra Investment Managers (NHAI InvIT); MV Satish, Sr Executive VP & Director, Larsen & Toubro (L&T); Dr Manoranjan Parida, Director, CSIR-CRRI (Central Road Research Institute); Ajay Kumar Mishra, President, Dilip Buildcon; Hardik Agrawal, Director, Dineshchandra Agrawal Infra; Dr Nalin Gupta, MD, J Kumar Infraprojects; TR Rao, Director (Infra), PNC Infratech; Vikas Agarwal, Director, GR Infraprojects Ltd; Yancharla Rathnakara Nagaraja, MD, Ramky Infrastructure; VG Sakthikumar, Chairman & Managing Director, Schwing Stetter; Sandeep Singh, MD, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery; Ashish Kataria, Director, Ashoka Buildcon; Sunil Khurana, Chief Operating Officer, JCB; Katsuya Fukasaku, MD, Nippon Koei India; and Ajay Sood, Director, Timken India, among others.

Laying growth roadmap: India Roads Conference 2023

The 13th India Roads Conference (IRC) - with the theme of "Road Construction Business: Establishing safe, sustainable, inclusive and intelligent road network in India" - brought together policymakers, industry leaders and experts under one roof to discuss innovative technologies, sustainable practices, and funding opportunities that will revolutionise the road construction landscape in India.

Pratap Padode, Founder and President, FIRST Construction Council, stated, "The capital expenditure on the road sector has increased by almost 5 times from Rs 512.04 billion in 2013-14 to Rs 2.41 trillion in 2022-23. The total length of National Highways has increased by 59 per cent from 91,287 km in 2013-14 to 145,240 km in March 2023. This year, the government has set a target to build 13,800 km of highways, which requires adequate funds and the right technologies. India Roads Conference will discuss sustainable solutions to build strong roads for robust economic growth."

Added V.K. Dewangan, Chairman & MD, REC, "After becoming a Maharatna company in 2022, the Ministry of Power allowed us to diversify into non-power infrastructure and logistics wherein we've been allowed to diversify upto one-third of our loan book into non-power sectors. In the current fiscal year, we are targeting sanctions of about Rs. 1-1.25 lakh crore in these new areas including roads, highways, airports, and metropolitan railway projects among others. We are committed to nation-building and funding India's growth story."

Attendees gained valuable insights from dynamic panel discussions, insightful keynotes, and cutting-edge innovation showcases. IRC 2023 helped participants understand the industry trends and forge valuable partnerships, and, thus, made a big contribution in building safer, greener, and more efficient road networks.

CW Global Awards presented to 46 construction industry leaders

The 21st Construction World Global Awards brought together top construction industry leaders, experts and policymakers in Delhi. CW Global Awards were presented to 46 companies such as Larsen and Toubro (L&T), NCC, PNC Infratech, J Kumar Infraprojects, Tata Projects, HG Infra Engineering, PSP Projects, APCO Infratech and SOBHA, among others, in different categories. The CW Global Awards and ENR Awards provided a platform to recognise and celebrate the innovation, dedication and remarkable achievements of individuals and companies in the construction industry, setting the bar high for future endeavours.

AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director, NCC, was honoured as the "Person of the Year - Private Sector", for his exemplary leadership and his contribution which have not only propelled his organisation but have also had a positive impact on the industry as a whole in 2022-23.

Some of the award winners (under various categories) were:

* Top Challengers: Welspun Enterprises, Capacit'e Infraprojects, Action Construction Equipment (ACE), GR Infraprojects, NCC, Ircon International, J Kumar, HG Infra, Anand Rathi, Ramky Infrastructure, Patel Engineering, and Timken India

* India's Most Admired Brands: Schwing Stetter, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery, Toshiki Onishi, Ashoka Buildcon, L&T, L&T construction equipment and JCB

* ENR Awards: Yooshin Engineering Corporation, Egyptian Maintenance Co, Tractebel Engineering, Dar Al-Handasah Consultants, Shapoorji and Pallonji, Ircon International, Meinhardt Singapore, Tata Projects, L&T, Nippon Koei India, EGIS, Tata Consulting Engineers, and Dorsch Consult India.

Among Nomination Categories the following companies were recognised: Product Innovation of the Year - CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (Steel Slag Road Technology), Product Innovation of the Year - Verma Industries (Rejupave), CSR Company of the Year - SOBHA Limited, Construction Project of the Year - J. Kumar Infraprojects (Thane Creek Bridge Project), Construction Project of the Year - APCO Infratech (Bundelkhand Expressway Project). Among award for 'Emerging Company of the Year' GA Infra, Bharat Vanijya Eastern and KEC International won awards.

The Guest of Honour, Lieutenant General Arvind Walia, Engineer-in-Chief, Indian Armed Forces, said, "The convergence of automation, artificial intelligence, robotics and other cutting-edge technologies are reshaping every aspect of construction - right from concept and design to execution." He opined that better representation of women with their empathy, knowledge and their skills would help the construction industry grow better and higher.

Promising to provide valuable data to industry professionals in terms of an information management platform for construction projects, Tanveer Padode, Head, Digital ASAPP Info Global Group, unveiled the group's future plans and said, "We're glad to present to you Impact, which stands for 'Information Management of Projects awarded, conceptualised, contracted and tendered'. From December 1, you'll have all this information as to what's happening, where, who's the project manager, who's the person in charge, how do I get in touch with this person? We'll help you with procurement and help you find professionals and consultants for whichever sectors - all at the click of a button."

Emphasising his resolve APCO Infratech's Director Amit Singh stated, "Our recent strides in the construction sector reflect APCO's persistent growth trajectory. Participation in the India Construction Festival has notably bolstered our visibility and solidified key relationships, affirming our position as a dynamic force within the industry. The commencement of the Bandra Versova Sea link project stands as a testament to APCO's strategic venture into the marine construction sector, underlining the company's agility in exploring new avenues while upholding superior standards of quality and innovation. We are excited for the promising opportunities on the horizon and remain resolute in delivering exceptional results."

EI presented 23 awards to leading construction equipment companies

The highly anticipated 11th Equipment India Awards 2023, presented by BKT, marked the convergence of industry stalwarts and leading construction equipment manufacturers, as well as C.A.S.H. companies - all united to acknowledge and celebrate the excellence and innovation within the construction equipment sector.

A significant highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Equipment India Person of the Year 2023, an honour awarded to Dimitrov Krishnan, Managing Director of Volvo Construction Equipment India. The jury considered Volvo Construction Equipment India's remarkable growth under Krishnan's able leadership. Receiving the prestigious Equipment India Person of the Year award, Krishnan expressed his gratitude to the suppliers and dealers for their unwavering support.

The 11th Equipment India Awards 2023 celebrated and rewarded excellence in eleven Bestseller product categories. The deserving winners in these categories were:

* Action Construction Equipment for Mobile Cranes and Tower Cranes

* Ammann India for Asphalt Finishers

* CASE Construction India for Compaction Equipment

* Caterpillar India for Rigid Dump Trucks and Motor Graders

* Doosan Bobcat India for Skid-Steer Loaders

* JCB India for Backhoe Loaders

* LiuGong India for Wheeled Loaders

* Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery for Mini Excavators and Crawler Excavators

Additionally, the event recognised excellence in emerging bestseller categories, with six awards presented. Sany Heavy Industry India emerged as a dominant force, securing three awards for Crawler Cranes, Truck Cranes, and Piling Rigs. Schwing Stetter India received two awards in the categories of Concrete Pumps and Batching Plants, while Ammann India was acknowledged for its excellence in the Asphalt Plants category.

In the category of Trainer of the Year, Schwing Stetter India clinched the coveted award, underlining their commitment to fostering industry expertise and skills. Two Best Innovation awards were bestowed upon Terex India for their product Powerscreen Pulse Telematic System and Schwing Stetter India for TSR EV Shotcrete Pump.

The event also recognised corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, with CASE Construction being honoured as the CSR Company of the Year. AJAX Engineering received the Green Factory of the Year award, underscoring their dedication to environmentally sustainable practices.

Providing details on their organisation's approach to equipment, Bonfiglioli's Sanjay Patwari, Vice President Sales- BU M&W stated, "Bonfiglioli's approach has been to work closely with construction equipment manufacturers in India who are leaders in their field and to develop tailor made drive solutions meeting their specific requirements. This has resulted in development of range of products that are designed for meeting the harshest of duty conditions prevailing in India. These drive solutions that cater to a wide range of applications including earthmoving, road construction, material handling, mining etc have today become the benchmark in the industry making us the largest producer of drive solutions in India."

The event also witnessed the unveiling of the 18th Anniversary issue of 'Infrastructure Today' magazine, which focused on the four pillars of India's economic development: Infrastructure, Investment, Innovation, and Inclusion. This Special Collector's Edition offers an invaluable resource for policymakers, industry professionals, and stakeholders as it provides comprehensive insights into these pillars of development and their role in shaping the Indian economy.

For inquiries call Deepti at 82919 95575 or email FIRST Construction Council: Info@FIRSTconstructionCouncil.com

