Aaye Tum Yaad Mujhe-Avatars Revisited the magic, madness, and melodies of multifaceted genius Kishore Kumar on his birthday

New Delhi [India], August 7: Witnessing the immense success of the first season of "Aaye Tum Yaad Mujhe", Theism Events India returned with the second season of Mumbai’s favourite retro show. This time, each performer, which includes stalwarts like Amit Kumar, Sudesh Bhosale, and Alok Katdare, along with Bela Sulakhe, Priyanka Mitra, Saptak Bhattacharya, and Sriijiit, performed on stage as an avatar of Kishore Kumar. Each singer performed in the guise of one of Kishore Kumar’s film stars, be it the angry Amitabh or the charming Rajesh Khanna. It featured Philharmonic Orchestration under the baton of Mohit Shastry and was anchored by RJ Gaurav. The presence of the members of the Kishore Kumar family was the special attraction of the evening for sure, including Leena Chandravarkar, Sumit Kumar, Reema Ganguly, and Muktika Ganguly.

The visual appeal of the concert was an additional bonus to the melody that these talented artists offered. The show was once again held in the Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Sion.

Theism Events India, the entertainment arm of Kolkata-based, 50-year-old conglomerate Theism Group, has always been a great patron of Kishore Kumar. The famous "Tomay Poreche Mone" series of concerts, held for 7 years in Kolkata, have brought to life a medley of Kishore Kumar hits through the voices of industry stalwarts like Amit Kumar, Bappi Lahiri, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Kumar Sanu, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and so on. Taking inspiration from the success of the Tomay Poreche Mone concert series, Theism Events India arrived in Mumbai to bring back the magic of Kishore Kumar to the city where he found his calling.

Amit Kumar said," Aaye Tum Yaad Mujhe—Avatars featured songs that my father sang for himself in films. But I had chosen songs less heard before this time. There are so many songs that are one-of-a kind but have not become household names. I planned to go on roads less travelled. Sudesh sang songs that my father sang for Amitabh Bachchan, while I sang songs that got picturized on my father himself. Like Husn Bhi Hai Udaas, Udaas from Fareb, Bhole Balam, a hilarious solo from Padosan, and so on. There were so many stories behind many of these songs. I had shared many of these anecdotes with the audience. The audience appreciated it. It's not an every-day happening; rarely do I get the opportunity to perform such songs."

Sudesh Bhosle said, "It's a privilege to celebrate a genius like Kishore Da every time." Ritam Saha, One of the directors of Theism Events, said, "It's one of our most proud ventures. Appreciated in Kolkata many times and got a superb response in Mumbai last year. This time I experienced a grand response once again."

Songs like Chil Chil Chillake, Husn Bhi Hai Udas, Udas (Amit Kumar), Chand Raat (Amit Kumar and Bela Sulakhe), Inteha Ho Gayi (Sudesh Bhosale and Priyanka Mitra), Khaike Paan Banaraswala (Sudesh Bhosale), Mere Sapno Ki Raani (Alok Katdare), Phoolon Ke Rang Se (Saptak Bhattacharya), and Mere Umar Ke (Srijiit) are worth a mention.

