Aayush Wellness Announces 2nd Interim Dividend

New Delhi [India], July 30: Aayush Wellness, an Integrated Healthcare Company, is pleased to declare an interim dividend of Rs. 0.025 per share, reaffirming its commitment to rewarding investor trust and confidence.

The Board of Directors has approved a dividend of Rs. 0.025 per share amounting to 2.5% of the face value of shares. This dividend decision underscores Aayush Wellness's focus on creating long-term value while maintaining financial discipline.

"This dividend reflects our belief in sustainable growth and our gratitude to shareholders who have been an integral part of our journey. As we continue expanding in the Health and Wellness sector, we remain committed to delivering both innovation and returns." said Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness.

The record date for determining shareholders eligibility for the dividend is 5th August 2025, and the dividend will be disbursed within 30 days from the announcement date, as per regulatory guidelines.

Aayush Wellness Limited continues to demonstrate its commitment to making preventive healthcare both accessible and affordablean approach that aligns with long-term value creation.

With strategic expansions into teleconsultation, health checkups, and other healthcare services, alongside a growing portfolio of wellness products targeting lifestyle related health issues, the company is well-positioned to capture rising consumer demand in the health and wellness sector. This holistic approach not only strengthens its market presence but also enhances returns for its stakeholders.

About Aayush Wellness Limited:

(ISO 9000 and 22000 certified company)

Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE scrip code: 539528], established in 1984 is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. We are India's integrated healthcare company committed to offer quality products and services to enhance the consumer well-being. Aayush Wellness continues to lead the industry in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products and services. For more information, please visit www.aayushwellness.com or Call: 8655611700 for business inquiries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor