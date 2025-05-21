Aayush Wellness Expands into Preventive Healthcare with Smart Kiosks Stock Rises 80 Percent

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 21: Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE:539528], India's preventive healthcare company, is taking a significant step toward accessible and proactive healthcare by launching its first healthcare centre in Virar (Mumbai), Maharashtra. Inspired by the E Sanjeevani National Telemedicine Service of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Aayush Wellness has installed a health ATM that shall conduct a wide range of diagnostics tests, in 2-3 minutes, maintain digital health records, and also facilitate Telemedicine to address health deficiencies before they become critical.

The Company plans to invest up to Rs. 25 crores in the first phase and shall review further investments based on business requirements. This expansion will increase the company's physical presence across geographies all over India, improve the offline distribution network for our products and provide complete preventive healthcare solutions under one roof.

The company envisions a future where preventive healthcare becomes a cornerstone of everyday life, reducing dependency on reactive treatments. With this initiative, Aayush Wellness Limited continues to strengthen its presence in the $372 billion Indian healthcare market, offering solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

For the quarter ended 31st December 2024, company declared interim dividend @ rate of 1% per equity share having face value of Rs. 1 each.

Stock price of Aayush Wellness Limited has risen over 80% in last three months and trading at Rs. 116.9 per share on 21 May 2025.

Highlights:

* To invest up to Rs. 25 crore in the expansion

* Opens first centre in Mumbai, Aims to expand presence across India and to improve offline distribution network

* The company has rewarded its shareholders with a bonus issue and a 1:10 stock split

* Aayush Wellness Limited stock price reached Three Digit; Stock Price up 80% in 3 months; 500% in 1 Year; 5000% in 2 years

Mr. Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited said "The Cloud Clinic model through this Health ATM is unique as it will deliver affordable yet high quality healthcare services to under privileged population of India. Our solution not only promotes early detection and prevention but also empowers individuals, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas, to take charge of their health in an accessible, cost-effective manner."

The health ATM shall be able to conduct a up to 59 test including blood test, sugar test, Urine test, Haemoglobin test, skin test, eye test, cancer risk test, Lipid Profile test, and other basic health checkups, at a very affordable price. Further, the health ATM shall also facilitate Telemedicine, maintain Digital Health Records, Cloud connectivity generates smart reports and integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to benefit majority of the Indian Population."

At Our Health and Medical Support centres, we shall also be able to promote and integrate with health programs and initiatives announced by the Government.

Services offered at Ayush Wellness Healthcare Centre

1. Core Diagnostic Services:

* Health checks at Health ATMs, which use diagnostic machines (health kiosks) to do things like blood tests, heart and lung function tests, and vitamin deficiency screenings.

* Regular checkups and tests based on age to detect common diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis early.

2. Treatment Assistance:

* Online Consultation: Patients can talk to the doctor online first to get help based on the test results.

* Make hospitalisation easier: Help the patient get into a network hospital or a government hospital at a lower cost.

* Make Appointments: Help people make appointments with doctors, either in person or through online consultations. This will make sure that they can get medical care quickly and easily.

3. Other Services:

* Help the patient get the benefits of any government programs they are qualified for.

* Take part in any health campaigns run by the government, such as polio drives, vaccinations, basic health checkups, and so on.

* Help with getting insurance and processing claims: Help patients understand their coverage,

file claims, and find the best insurance plan for them, which will make the administrative work easier.

* Vaccinations: To improve community health and stop cases, give vaccines for diseases that can be avoided.

* Mental Wellness Program: Your therapist will help you figure out and question your unhealthy ways of dealing and patterns, as well as help you replace them with healthier, more useful habits. Setting goals and working towards them in an organised way can be done with the help of your therapist.

* Home Care Coordination: Set up nursing care, physiotherapy, and other help for people who need it outside of clinic hours.

* Patient Transportation Assistance: Making it easy for people who need help going to and from medical appointments to get where they need to go.

About Aayush Wellness Limited: (ISO 9000 and 22000 certified company)

Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE scrip code: 539528], established in 1989 is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. We are India's preventive healthcare company committed to offer quality products and services to enhance the consumer well-being. Aayush Wellness continues to lead the industry in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products and services. For more information, please visit www.aayushwellness.com

