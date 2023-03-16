ABFRL's Jaypore presents '#TheFabricOfIndia, a Celebration of India's Heritage Crafts with Basant - the Brand's Spring-Summer Collection'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (/NewsVoir): JAYPORE, India's leading artisanal lifestyle brand from Aditya Birla Fashion Retail and Lifestyle (ABFRL), recently launched their #TheFabricofIndia Campaign to celebrate Spring-Summer 23 with the royal crafts of India. The campaign pays homage to the affluent and heritage crafts from diverse parts of India and applauds the craft contributors.

Eminent personalities such as the talented Shefali Shah and Kalki Koechlin have joined hands and shared their admiration towards the regal crafts. Through this campaign, rich traditional crafts like Gota patti from Rajasthan, Silk Handloom, Tribal Silver Jewelry, amongst others got center stage.

Jaypore's collaboration with Kalki Koechlin celebrates the diversity and history that leaves an indelible mark with our rich heritage crafts.

Holi heralds the onset of Spring in all its glory with Shefali Shah colored in shades of Jaypore. The graceful and talented actress showcases 'white-on-white' Khari print offset with vibrant Gotta dupatta and an elegant hand-woven silk cotton saree. These featured ensembles by Jaypore are both celebratory and apt for the season.

The season also brings along the sweet scent of spring and summer - a perfect opportunity for Jaypore to launch Basant. With Basant, the brand highlights breezy, light silhouettes with timeless crafts like chikankari, block-print, delicate hand embroidery, kantha, etc. Festooned with understated elegance and soothing colors, pieces from the brand's Spring-Summer collection include apparel, home decor, jewelry, accessories, and more.

Rashmi Shukla - Business Head - JAYPORE, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited said, "We believe #TheFabricofIndia Campaign has the power to reach a larger audience and create a sense of awakening of the rich and diverse crafts that India proudly boasts of. Jaypore celebrates our timeless Artisanal heritage reimagined with #TheFabricofIndia Campaign. Featuring talented personalities like Shefali Shah and Kalki Koechlin this campaign showcases crafts that are highlighted by our Spring-Summer 23 collections."

Jaypore's #TheFabricofIndia Campaign recognizes and appreciates the versatile and ethnic crafts from various artisans across the country. With this campaign, the brand stitches together rich and inspirational craft stories laced with modern translations with exquisite designs beautifully narrated across apparels, jewelry, and the magnificent home decor collection.

The campaign showcases exquisite crafts such as 'Sanganeri' vividly displayed in the 'Gauri' collection portraying the onset of spring through blooming flowers. The brand's home decor collection features 'Kansa', a range of handcrafted products from the miraculous Kansa metal. It also features the premium collection Jiya - an eclectic range of thalis, coffee makers, glasses and more.

These pieces and more are available across our stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Pune, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, and Kochi. They can also be purchased via the brand's website: www.jaypore.com

Link to #TheFabricOfIndia Campaign: www.jaypore.com/the-fabric-of-India

The link to the campaign reels:

www.instagram.com/p/CpXjXuEPXb7/

www.instagram.com/p/CoeZaNMOr-9/

The Basant, Spring-Summer 2023 collection is available across our stores and online on the website: www.jaypore.com/basant-spring-summer-23?Source=hp

Stores: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Trivandrum, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad

JAYPORE is one of India's leading destination brands for all things Craft and Artisanal across exquisite apparel, jewellery and home products. India has a rich heritage of handmade crafts and traditional products. JAYPORE as a brand is committed to design, source and retail authentic Indian products suited for a modern lifestyle. The brand sources from more than 70 craft clusters and curates on its beautiful website jaypore.com and has 15 stores pan India. In a very short time, the business has earned high respect amongst the craft vendor community for showcasing products in all its glory and amongst connoisseur customers for making craft accessible. The brand runs an eponymous brand called JAYPORE and also aggregates other artisan-based brands on its portal. JAYPORE ships worldwide and has a global audience. At the heart of everything JAYPORE does is the commitment to offer sustainable products that elevate everyday life.

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 8,136 cr. spanning a retail space of 9.2 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2022), it is India's first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 3,468 stores, approximately 28,585 multi-brand outlets with 6,515 points of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2022).

It has a repertoire of India's largest brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established for over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India's leading fashion retailers.

ABFRL's international Brands portfolio includes - The Collective, India's largest multi-brand retailer of international brands and has long-term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Simon Carter, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle and Reebok.

Van Heusen Innerwear, Athleisure and Activewear is establishing itself as India's most innovative and fashionable brand. The Company's foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva and Marigold Lane. The Company has strategic partnerships with Designers 'Shantanu & Nikhil,' 'Tarun Tahili,' 'Sabyasachi' and 'House of Masaba'. ABFRL has embarked on a significant Direct-to-Consumer play to build a portfolio of new-age brands with a launch of TMRW, a digital-first lifestyle brand across fashion, beauty, and other lifestyle segments.

The Company is bolstering its digital capabilities by scaling up its brands.com to build an integrated portfolio of digital assets to provide an immersive customer experience, deepen consumer connect of its brands and expand its portfolio into emerging consumer segments.

