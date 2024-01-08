Abhinandan Lodha Group Partners with Leela for Luxury Hotel Project in Ayodhya

In a significant development, the renowned realty developer, Abhinandan Lodha Group, in collaboration with prestigious hospitality partners, is set to make a substantial investment exceeding Rs 2,000 crores. The investment aims to establish five opulent hotels in some of India's most iconic heritage and cultural cities, including Ayodhya, Benares, Vrindavan, Shimla, and Amritsar.

To initiate this ambitious venture, the Abhinandan Lodha Group has forged a strategic partnership with the esteemed Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of the Brookfield Group. Together, they plan to construct a luxury modern palace hotel in Ayodhya, strategically located near the revered Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The inauguration of this landmark hotel is scheduled for later this month, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between the real estate and hospitality giants, ET reported.

The inaugural palatial hotel in Ayodhya is poised to occupy a sprawling five-acre land parcel along the revered banks of the Sarayu River. Embracing the essence of Indian culture and heritage, the hotel will be meticulously developed around this thematic framework. This distinctive approach to design will extend across the entire portfolio of hotels within the Abhinandan Lodha Group.

Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of The Abhinandan Lodha Group, expressed the significance of this venture, emphasizing its role in the ongoing transformation of Ayodhya. He highlighted the project's dual purpose, aiming to not only contribute to the city's economic landscape but also to honor and preserve Ayodhya's rich cultural legacy. As the largest branded land developer in India, the group aspires to play a pivotal role in elevating Ayodhya's cultural and economic standing through this venture.

The opulent hotel in Ayodhya is set to become an integral component of the expansive 'The Sarayu' development by the Abhinandan Lodha Group. Encompassing a vast 51-acre expanse, 'The Sarayu' project includes residential plots and villas spanning 31 acres, along with high-rise luxury apartments covering 15 acres in the sacred city. This comprehensive development aligns with the overarching theme of Indian culture and heritage that the Abhinandan Lodha Group aims to infuse into its projects.

The luxury hotel in Ayodhya, boasting 100 keys, is anticipated to require an investment exceeding Rs 450 crore. The completion of the hotel is projected to be realized by March 2028, marking a significant milestone in the group's commitment to Ayodhya's economic and cultural advancement. Notably, the forthcoming quartet of hotels in the development pipeline is also expected to witness similar substantial investments, underlining the group's dedication to crafting a portfolio of premium establishments in iconic heritage and cultural cities across India.

As per report of ET, Our partnership with The Leela extends to the overall experience and details, with The Leela managing the clubhouse, serviced villas and serviced luxury apartments, ensuring a comprehensive luxury experience for guests and residents. We plan to explore similar luxury hospitality formats in other cities as well,” Lodha said. The new temple complex in Ayodhya has led to heightened infrastructure development and economic activities in and around the city. This is expected to boost not only tourism but also help the city emerge as a regional business and economic activity hub with improved connectivity.