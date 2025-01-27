ACC records quarterly volume of 10.7 million tonnes, marking 21 pc YoY growth in Q3 FY'25

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 27 : ACC Limited, part of Adani Portfolio, has achieved a record quarterly volume of 10.7 million tonnes (MnT), marking a 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth for the third quarter (Q3) and nine months (9M) ending December 31, 2024 and the highest volume in a single quarter.

According to ACC, the strong performance was backed by increased trade volumes and higher demand for premium cement products.

ACC's Q3 FY'25 revenue recorded Rs5,927 crore, a 21 per cent increase from Rs4,914 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth was driven by higher trade sales and a larger share of premium products, which accounted for 32 per cent of total trade sales.

Operating EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs1,116 crore, with a healthy margin of 18.8 per cent, the highest ever in the company's history.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) for Q3 was Rs1,092 crore, marking a 103 per cent YoY increase, while its earnings per share (EPS) surged to Rs58.0 from Rs28.6 a year ago. The strong bottom-line performance reflects not only higher sales but also improved operational efficiencies, with notable reductions in fuel and logistics costs.

ACC's focus on efficiency, cost optimization, and plant overhauls has yielded significant results. The company successfully reduced its kiln fuel cost by 10 per cent from Rs1.86 to Rs1.68 per thousand Kcal and achieved a 9 per cent reduction in logistics costs per tonne.

The company's green power consumption increased to 18.7 per cent of total power consumption, a 5.7 percentage point improvement compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of volume, ACC experienced a 21 per cent YoY increase, with strong demand for its premium products. Its operations were further optimized through synergies with group companies, reducing fuel and energy costs while improving overall plant performance.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, ACC's revenue from operations rose by 8 per cent YoY, reaching Rs15,696 crore. Operating EBITDA for the nine-month period stood at Rs2,231 crore, with a margin of 14.2 per cent. The company's PAT for the nine months increased to Rs1,651 crore, up from Rs1,392 crore in the same period last year.

Notably, ACC's net worth grew by Rs1,091 crore to reach a record Rs17,816 crore, reflecting its strong financial position.

ACC has also continued to make strides in sustainability, with its commitment to becoming Net Zero by 2050. The company has partnered with Finland's Coolbrook to leverage zero-carbon heating technology, taking another step toward its environmental goals.

ACC's solar power project at Khavda, which has already started, is expected to reduce power costs in the coming quarters. The company has also made significant contributions to societal development, benefiting over 1.22 lakh people through initiatives in healthcare, education, and sustainable livelihoods.

