Accurate becomes India's first institute to celebrate 100 per cent placement

(Accurate), a premier education institute in Greater Noida, celebrated 100 per cent placement success at its campus. Emerging as the most successful institution offering a wide range of courses pertaining to different fields of studies, Accurate has set a record by providing 100 per cent placement to the students of its flagship programs year on year.

Accurate has been successful in placing graduates with at least one job offer every year. Even during the current academic sessions the students from all study streams at Accurate has been successful in securing job offers with the best organisations of the country. To celebrate the completion of the recent placement session in which it achieved 100 per cent placement for the current batches, Accurate organised a ceremony titled as "CELEBRATIONS 2022" at its campus.

In this ceremony of achievements, the highest package gainers were facilitated by the corporate doyens at the institute. For PGDM, MBA and B.Tech streams, Byju's and Intellipaat have emerged as the best paymasters. These companies have offered 10 lakh/annum pay packages to Kunal Ghosh (PGDM), Vivek Jangra (MBA), Suraj Sharma (B Tech) and Syed Nabeel Haider (B Tech), among others. Notably, Arzoo Bharti (B Tech) has successfully secured a 10 LPA package from Intellipaat. From the Polytechnic batch, Ayush Tiwari has secured the highest package of Rs. 5.2 LPA from IGT solutions. Similarly Anshu Tyagi was the top placeholder with 4 LPA from the MCA batch. All top placement recipients and other students were felicitated with the letter and certificates of honour by the corporate doyens.

Celebrating the 100 per cent placement achievement, Poonam Sharma, Chairperson of Accurate Group of Institutions said, "The 100 per cent placement of our students is the outcome of our focused attention on the current trends in the market. I take this opportunity to congratulate our batches for being placed with sought after roles in highly relevant domains. Concurrently I congratulate our faculty for imparting extraordinary education, training and efficient skills to the students which makes them capable enough to be placed at world-renowned companies across the globe."

Accurate Institute has also entered into a collaboration with Chetu Software Company, which has picked up more than 50 students for their software firm. The HR managers of the company, Junaid and Vishal were present in the campus during the celebrations. Speaking on the occasion they appreciated the entire team of Accurate and have assured to be part of the annual placement activity every year.

Also present on the occasion were Ombir Chahar, V.P Sales, Redington and Mayank Kumar, HR Head, Redington who felicitated the students. The event was also graced by the presence of Sanchit Bansal, Senior Data Analyst, Innoage. All these corporate leaders shared their experiences with them students and gave their valuable point of view on how to deal with the ongoing corporate competition.

The ceremony was concluded with a heartfelt and energetic performance of Famous Singer Lakshya Bhatnagar (Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, The Voice and MTV Roadies fame). The entire Accurate Family comprising all the students of Accurate together with the faculty and staff of the institute enjoyed the ceremony. Together they also showcased their commitment to ensure 100 per cent placement for coming batch as well with even higher packages.

The lush green campus of Accurate Institute of Management and Technology (AIMT) is situated at 49-Knowledge Park 3, Greater Noida. The institute is offering PGDM Course with dual specialization duly approved by AICTE, Ministry of HRD, and Government of India. Its PGDM course has been developed with innovative teaching methodology including regular industry interactions and laptop to groom them as techno business managers. The institute has been reckoned among the premier business schools of the country by various stakeholders. The minimum qualification required to apply for 2-year full time diploma is graduation with 50 per cent marks.

For more information, please visit:

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor