ACG appoints Borja Guerra as vice president of international sales at ACG Engineering

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: ACG, a leading supplier of fully integrated manufacturing solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Borja Guerra as the vice president for international sales.

In his new role, Borja Guerra will be responsible for leading sales and business development in all international markets outside India. He will head up the commercial and customer service teams, helping to deliver on the company's continued path of growth, commitment to full customer focus, and thrive to create solid partnerships.

With more than 20 years' experience working across the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic sectors worldwide, Borja Guerra has led numerous teams to successful and solid profitable growth. Borja's experience includes working with leading companies such as Körber, Groninger, Romaco and I Holland.

Richard Stedman, CEO of ACG Engineering, said: "We are delighted to welcome Borja to our team. He brings a fresh perspective that will,drive high-impact initiatives and nurture enduring relationships. He is widely recognized and respected by both customers and competitors for consistently delivering exceptional results, and his track record is commendable."

Stedman added, "This is an incredibly exciting moment to join ACG, particularly given the vast opportunities that lie ahead. We are poised to explore and create new avenues for growth in many markets. Our unwavering focus is on expanding the global presence of ACG Engineering."

Borja Guerra added: "I am deeply passionate about forging mutually win – win relationships. My primary focus is on actively listening to our diverse clientele and aligning our collective strength and cross-divisional synergies, particularly with our Capsule and Films and Foils. Together, we will continue to function as a united team, working towards achieving complete customer satisfaction, by delivering cutting-edge technology, implementing a strategic investment approach, and maintaining a highly efficient ROI ratio.

"I have observed ACG's trajectory in recent years and witnessed the company's remarkable growth. We are already in the process of assembling dynamic and effective teams to expand ACG's global footprint."

About ACG

For over sixty years, ACG has been innovating the production solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, that help make people better.

As the world's most integrated provider of oral dosage products and services, we produce capsules, barrier packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, and visual inspection and traceability solutions. All fully compliant with international standards.

Today, ACG fosters long-term collaborative partnerships with customers in 138 countries across six continents. Together, we share a common purpose: to solve the world's greatest health challenges and make it better for everybody we serve.

