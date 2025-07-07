Acharya Launches Global MBA Program - Bridging Continents and Cultures

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 7: In a move to revolutionise international business education, the Global MBA program has been launched, an initiative that represents a convergence of academic excellence and cross-cultural insight.

Designed for aspiring global leaders, the program spans five countries across three continents, offering students an immersive and borderless learning experience. Students enrolled in the program will begin their 14-month long journey at Acharya, a hub of innovation with strong collaborations with leading business and tech giants, and then proceed to other prestigious institutions of higher learning located in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Spain.

The other institutions partnering in this transformative journey include Federation University (Australia), Asian Institute of Technology (Thailand), Universitas Budi Luhur (Indonesia), and Barcelona Technology School (Spain).

Speaking about the new program and its objectives, Dr. Abhishek , Director- Global MBA, from Acharya shared the vision behind the program was to mold global leaders.

"The Global MBA isn't just a degree it's a passport to possibilities, connecting minds across 5 countries and 3 continents. In a world without borders, we're preparing leaders without limits."

The Global MBA program is an important milestone in Acharya's commitment to churning out graduates who are industry-ready as well as future-ready. "It equips future leaders with a truly international perspective, preparing them to navigate and shape the global economy with competence and confidence," Dr Abhihek added.

Global immersion modules, industry visits and collaborative learning sessions with industry giants and peers from around the world are highlights of the program, which will equip students with a deep understanding of international business strategies and cross-cultural leadership. At Acharya, students will study the foundations of leadership and strategy, professional readiness, and industry immersion. The second trimester, held in Australia, focuses on sustainable financial strategies and ESG practices. Mastering markets and global strategies will be the emphasis in Thailand, while the experiences in Indonesia and Spain will center on navigating global frontiers and innovation and digital disruption, respectively.

The Global MBA program culminates with a degree awarded by the Barcelona Technology School in Spain. Students earn 124 credits through a trimester-based, academically rigorous curriculum.

What sets Acharya's Global MBA apart is its curriculum, which provides real-world business insights in a truly international context. Collaboration with global academic partners and industry experts will expose students to different economic systems, cultural frameworks, and management styles. They get to master emerging technologies in business with special focus on AI, Blockchain, and Data Analytics.

Global faculty and mentorship from business leaders are added benefits of the program, providing students access to a wide professional network.

The Global MBA is ideal for professionals and recent graduates looking to build a career in international business, global consultancy, entrepreneurship, or multinational corporations. Unlike a traditional MBA, this program places heavy emphasis on cross-border collaboration, global economic understanding, and the skills required to thrive in diverse, multicultural teams.

Join a league of future-ready professionals and gain the global edge with this Global MBA Program. Apply now.

For More details visit https://www.acharya.ac.in/global-mba/

