VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27: Acharya Prashant has set a new world record for the largest online examination of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita ever conducted merging ancient wisdom with latest technology. Organized by the PrashantAdvait Foundation in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, this historic event marks a new era in spiritual education.

On June 24, 2024, the foundation orchestrated an extraordinary online exam where thousands of students, participating in Bhagavad Gita sessions led by Acharya Prashant, tested their knowledge. Conducted via the Acharya Prashant app, the exam featured 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and was completed within 90 minutes. This monumental event was officially recognized as the largest of its kind on July 2, 2024.

The scale and intellectual challenge of this examination have drawn comparisons to major competitive exams like the JEE, reflecting its unprecedented depth and complexity. It stands as the most extensive online Gita-based spiritual examination ever conducted, setting a new benchmark in the field.

Acharya Prashant, founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation, is a leading figure in modern spirituality. An alumnus of India's prestigious IIT and IIM and a former civil servant, he has authored over 200 books on subjects ranging from karma to social issues. His innovative approach blends spiritual wisdom with contemporary challenges, addressing critical issues such as climate change and women's empowerment.

The online Bhagavad Gita course, which has attracted over 30,000 global students, laid the groundwork for this record-setting event. Acharya Prashant's unique interpretation of the Gita integrates ancient wisdom with practical applicability, offering profound insights into modern life. "This examination was a transformative experience," noted a participant. "It bridged the gap between ancient teachings and modern understanding."

In recognition of this groundbreaking achievement, the PrashantAdvait Foundation received an accolade from the India Book of Records, underscoring the event's unprecedented scale and its contribution to global spiritual education. "This exam was not just a test of knowledge but a significant spiritual journey," commented a scholar of Eastern philosophies.

This landmark event not only showcases Acharya Prashant's innovative approach to spiritual education but also sets a precedent for the future of how spiritual knowledge can be disseminated and evaluated in the digital age. The future of global spiritual learning has indeed arrived.

