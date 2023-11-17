New Delhi (India), November 17: Over the years, India has been home to a barren education system that continues to imitate redundant practices and resources. While digital transformation is happening in all corners of the globe, the nation with the biggest population in the world is still lagging.

Fortunately, India has recognized the need to support private institutions that can cater to more students simultaneously. Capitalizing on this realization, various private institutes like IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) have provided a quality of education so far unseen.

Their achievement has been rooted in traditionality, inculcating the ideal of classroom learning that enables both the academician and the student to converse and communicate actively. IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) has formulated Smart classrooms, each equipped with digital boards and amenities to guide efficient student learning.

Another traditional deficiency that has persisted has been the excessive usage of books and physical learning tools. Although founded on the correct principle of disseminating knowledge, this norm needs to be modified to suit the new digital age. Led by their vision to become a global leader in the tenets of excellence, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) offers a richly equipped library that contains over 20,000 books and 800,000+ e-books in segments of management, information technology, biosciences, and journalism.

The institute has also set the standard for corporate excellence. While most Indian institutes are only interested in admissions procedures that generate revenues, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) strives to forge corporate connections with renowned Indian-industry experts that help students understand and identify the distinct skills they might require in their future. These connections also help conduct various internships, live projects, and corporate visits that aid student understanding of professional operations to a greater echelon.

Another perennial aspect of learning is the development of students and their individual personalities to meet the demands of the professional world. These developments not only instill a sense of confidence in individuals but also drive them towards employability. At IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus), the Career Development Centre helps students address and learn vocal skills that can improve their professional output and competence.

In regard to defunct traditional practices, one that has persisted in India for years is that academic education should only be administered within the classroom. Institutes are still prejudiced against the idea of experiential learning that continues outside of the classroom. Internships and live projects are mediums of learning that help students understand corporate operations, professional command, and strict time management. They also disseminate a sense of corporate communication that is difficult to find in academic environments.

Despite its reputation as an emerging institution, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) has a rich and diverse 34-year legacy. Recognized for being the best BBA college in Delhi, NCR, their management education offers international-standard learning to each student. Their learning pedagogy is an assimilation of experiential learning and academic experimentation that guides students’ careers from the earliest point.

Offering education in Management, Biotechnology, Mass Journalism, and International Business courses, the institute is also recognized as one of the best BCA colleges near Delhi. IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) has garnered credibility and acclamation of A Grade from NAAC, IIRF, 12 (B) status from UGC for the research excellence and focus on academic development and the Times B School Survey.

Facilitating students across 3 campuses and providing more than 20 distinct programmes producing University toppers consistently, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) has produced more than 40,000 alumni, each achieving stellar milestones within their careers.

Another cornerstone of the institute’s success is their focus on disseminating the correct amenities. At the institute, students are assisted with an online library, smart classrooms, IT and science labs, and rooms with audio and visual capacity to better guide their learning.

Each of these amenities has not only justified IMS Ghaziabad’s (University Courses Campus) position as one of the best BCA colleges near Delhi but also helped set a standard of learning that various Indian institutes are following today. To conclude, we can say that India’s education has changed, from achieving statistical excellence to shaping young minds that will become tomorrow’s leaders. Embracing this change, the institution has become the choice for any student wishing to enroll in the best BBA college in Delhi, NCR.

