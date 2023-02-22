Achieving Flying Success Again – Edge Aviation Rules the Skies

New Delhi (India), February 22: Over the past few years, civil aviation in India has witnessed fast-paced yet steady growth. Aviation technology is now playing an important role in tourism, healthcare, and logistics industries, reducing travel time significantly. Understanding the need for combining tech and aviation, entrepreneurs and power couple Sachin and Shweta Salunkhe launched their latest stint in the civil and chartered aviation industry – Edge Aviation. Edge Aviation offers affordable, comfortable, and service-oriented helicopter and chartered flight services to make travel and commute easy for everyone.

The company’s goal is to provide services for trips, the supply of goods, carrying healthcare equipment, flying patients, etc. “Our primary objective is utilising civil aviation to revolutionise logistics and travel in India. We have all seen the effectiveness of using aerial transport during the pandemic. We have saved thousands of lives by air-transporting medicines, vaccines, food supplies, etc.

Edge Aviation is passionate about using choppers and charter flights as a more regular mode of transport. We are reaching the country’s remotest regions and offer the quickest means of transportation for medical emergency cases,” says Shweta Salunkhe, Founder of Edge Aviation. So far, Edge Aviation has covered 9000 flying hours and 1,20,000 survey line kilometres, including flights for events like marriages, birthdays, corporate tours, and private trips. They have also served as air choppers, air cargo, emergency helicopter rescuers, etc.

The company has already catered to over 4 lac passengers by flaunting top-notch choppers and airbus in the aviation industry. They are proud owners of ten air vehicles, including the Robinson Helicopters and Airbus series. Their pilots are certified, trained, and come from the best flying schools in the country.

“As a company, we are now offering direct bookings and services to people in need of a more comfortable and convenient means of transport. We are going to change the landscape of logistics by bringing changing the trends in the aviation industry. Soon, you will see our choppers flying tourists, medical personnel, and service providers across the lengths and breadths of the country,” added Sachin Salunkhe, Founder of Edge Aviation. With the industry growing at a rate of 20-25 per cent each year, Edge Aviation is a homegrown company ready to take over the market.

Together, the power duo of Shweta and Sachin Salunkhe have worked with start-ups and founded several technology-based companies. A few renowned names include Super Galaxy Sports – which is launching a cricket series with the aim to spread awareness on environment conservation, Coffee and more – which is a Quick Service Restaurant serving healthy food at affordable prices, OTMSPL – which is a tech-based innovative start-up, and so on. “We push each other to get the best out of each other. When people say we are a power couple, I believe it is just us being good friends who want each one of us to fulfil our dreams and live our passion,” says Sachin.

Expanding their entrepreneurial prowess, the dynamic duo of Shweta and Sachin Salunkhe have worked on various ventures that have made them stand out in the industry. Among the renowned names is Coffee & More, which has taken the F&B industry by storm. With perfectly roasted beans brewing and dishes coming from around the globe, this brand is on a mission to provide culinary excellence and match everyone’s taste. The company’s growth trajectory is impressive, with plans to open 170 outlets across the nation.

Moreover, under the aegis of Mr. and Mrs. Salunkhe, Super Galaxy Sports is on a mission to establish an environmentally friendly cricket league to promote environmental awareness and sustainability. This initiative is a significant step towards promoting a sustainable future and features ground-breaking celebrities from both Bollywood and Hollywood, making it a unique and exciting venture.

In addition to their other ventures, Blackhat Syndicus, led by Mr. Salunkhe and advised by Chief Legal Officer Mrs. Salunkhe, offers direction and assistance to companies aiming to grow and prosper globally. With years of experience, the team has tackled numerous obstacles that organizations have encountered, from governmental regulations to developing advantageous partnerships with foreign governments. This expertise and diligence have established the company as a reputable and reliable partner for businesses worldwide.

Sachin Salunkhe, a successful and dedicated business leader, has also been recognized for his exceptional achievements in the fields of philanthropy and entrepreneurship. Mr. Salunkhe has been awarded the prestigious Maharashtra Ratna Award for his tireless efforts in contributing towards the betterment of society. In addition to these achievements, Mr. & Mrs. Salunkhe have been featured in the highly acclaimed Forbes magazine, a recognition of their entrepreneurial skills and professional accomplishments. This recognition is a fitting tribute to their undying dedication and the effort they have made to establish and expand their profitable businesses.

