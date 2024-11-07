ACME Solar IPO Debuts: Should You Subscribe? Check GMP, Expert Opinions, & Key Details

New Delhi [India] November 7: The IPO, which opened for subscription yesterday, is a book-built issue with a total offering size of ₹2,900 crore, marking one of the significant entries into the market in recent months. The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of 8.29 crore equity shares totaling ₹2,395 crore, alongside an offer for sale of 1.75 crore shares valued at ₹505 crore. The price band for ACME Solar Holdings IPO is set at ₹275 to ₹289 per share, reflecting the company's strong position within the renewable energy sector. Subscriptions will remain open from November 6 to November 8, 2024. ACME Solar Holdings' Initial Public Offering (IPO) has garnered robust market enthusiasm, with the Grey Market Premium Rs: 20 (GMP) witnessing a surge. Market experts note that the increase in GMP highlights investor confidence in ACME Solar Holdings' growth prospects and its role in driving India's solar energy initiatives. The allotment of shares is scheduled for November 11, 2024, with a tentative listing date on the BSE and NSE set for November 13, 2024.

Key Highlights of the ACME Solar Holdings IPO

IPO Size: ₹2,900 crore (Fresh Issue: ₹2,395 crore; Offer for Sale: ₹505 crore)

₹2,900 crore (Fresh Issue: ₹2,395 crore; Offer for Sale: ₹505 crore) Price Band: ₹275 to ₹289 per share

₹275 to ₹289 per share Lot Size: Minimum of 51 shares, requiring a retail investment of ₹14,739

Minimum of 51 shares, requiring a retail investment of ₹14,739 Investment Requirement for sNII and bNII: sNII minimum at 714 shares (₹206,346) and bNII minimum at 3,468 shares (₹1,002,252)

sNII minimum at 714 shares (₹206,346) and bNII minimum at 3,468 shares (₹1,002,252) IPO Timeline : Opens on November 6, closes on November 8, 2024

: Opens on November 6, closes on November 8, 2024 Expected Allotment Date: November 11, 2024

November 11, 2024 Tentative Listing Date: November 13, 2024 on BSE and NSE

The IPO has already attracted significant attention from both retail and institutional investors, underscoring ACME Solar Holdings' appeal in the clean energy space. The rise in GMP further solidifies ACME Solar Holdings' position as a promising addition to the stock market, as it aims to accelerate India’s renewable energy infrastructure and sustainability goals. For further details on ACME Solar Holdings IPO, visit acmesolar.in

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing in stocks includes financial risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research or consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor