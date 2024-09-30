ACT21 Software's Pankaj Gupta Wins 'Entrepreneur of the Year - Financial Tech'

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 30: ACT21 Software is thrilled to announce that its Founder and CEO, Pankaj Gupta, has been awarded 'Entrepreneur of the Year - Financial Tech 2024' by Entrepreneur Media. This recognition honors Gupta's innovative approach and leadership in reshaping BFSI technology with cutting-edge low-code and AI solutions.

Entrepreneur Media, a notable authority in recognizing entrepreneurial excellence in the Asia-Pacific region, has celebrated Mr. Gupta for spearheading ACT21 Software's remarkable growth and impact. Under his guidance, the company has more than doubled its revenue in the past year. The software provided by ACT21 to leading BFSIs has empowered about 50 Lakh lives, establishing a strong foothold in the financial tech sector.

"I am deeply honored to receive the award Entrepreneur of the Year - Financial Tech 2024," said Pankaj Gupta. "I express my heartfelt thanks to the jury at Entrepreneur Media, and I am immensely grateful to our clients, my dedicated team, and our partners. This achievement is a reflection of our collective effort to drive innovation and excellence in financial technology."

Emphasizing cutting-edge solutions, ACT21 Software has been pivotal in delivering scalable and efficient SaaS platforms that improve financial institutions' operations, augmenting their compliance and strategic capabilities.

About ACT21 Software:

ACT21 Software, headquartered in Noida, NCR, India, is a leading SaaS company reshaping BFSI tech with low-code, and AI-driven solutions. We empower financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive Business Process Automation to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and drive data-driven insights, all while minimizing human intervention.

Our suite of innovative products includes HyPerform, which optimizes incentives and increases sales by 30% through features like DIY capabilities and real-time analytics; Underwriter360, which enhances traceability and borrower experiences with smart automation, achieving a 5x conversion rate increase; and ImpaktApps, which facilitates rapid application development by converting ideas into impactful applications while cutting development costs by 50%. With a strong focus on improving productivity, reducing costs, and driving data-driven insights, ACT21 Software is dedicated to helping financial institutions thrive in an evolving technological landscape.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation positions us as the partner of choice for organizations seeking to optimize their processes and embrace the future of finance technology.

