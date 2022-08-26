Actress Mannara Chopra starrer music video produced by Ashok Prasad Abhishek released

August 26: Bollywood’s Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s cousin Mannara Chopra entered Bollywood with the film ‘Zid’. Now actress Mannara Chopra is seen in a music video, “Hum Rah Gaye Akele”, which is produced by Ashok Prasad Abhishek. This song has been released on the official YouTube channel of iEve Era Films, which is getting a very good response. The lyricist and singer of this heartbreak song are Pranav Vats. Pranav Vats is also seen in the video with Mannara Chopra.

The video of the Song “Hum Reh Gaye Akele” composed by Vivian Richard is directed by Siddhant Pilania. The Creative producers are Sonu Kuntal and Anshul Srivastava. The heart-touching song is well-liked by the audience. Within a few hours, the song got a lot of views and likes. Good comments from music lovers are also coming about the song.

Let us inform you that Ashok Prasad (Abhishek), who has been working as an IT professional for the last two decades, has emerged as a film producer after showing his skills in many fields. He is also making films and music videos in many regional languages, including Hindi, under his banner, iEve Era Films. Ashok Prasad (Abhishek), who has worked in sectors like IT Services, Share Marketing, Investing, Crypto etc., started his journey in the year 2000 with iEve Era IT. Ashok Prasad Abhishek, who has higher education in London, has amazing experience in IT business and event management.

