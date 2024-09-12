Acuity Knowledge Partners Marks a Year of Change, Driven by Organic Growth and M&A as Its Global Client Base Expands to 650 Firms

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 12: Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading provider of bespoke research, data management, analytics, talent and technology solutions to the financial services industry, has marked 18 months of majority ownership by funds managed by Permira with a period that has seen further, sustained growth. Acuity has added over 100 new clients across key markets, and expanded many existing client relationships over the past year. This is in addition to investing in strategic initiatives to further strengthen its market position and enhance its service offerings for its customers.

With a presence now spanning the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Sri Lanka, India, China, Australia and the United Arab Emirates, Acuity now supports 650 clients across the financial services spectrum including banking, asset management, private equity and venture capital, hedge funds, and consulting firms.

Acuity's growth has been further boosted by its 1st July 2024 acquisition of PPA Group, a technology-enabled service provider based in Germany and Switzerland. The acquisition enables Acuity to integrate its existing offerings with PPA's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. These enable data extraction and formatting capabilities to expedite lending decisions. The move also enhances Acuity's presence in key European markets.

Acuity continues to focus on its Data and Technology Services (DTS) solutions, which harness AI, and machine learning digital engineering to help financial institutions streamline operations and drive growth. This initiative includes enhancing digital transformation services, supported by a global team of technologists and industry specialists.

Acuity is also furthering its commitment to leveraging AI and Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities for both clients and within the firm, with a notable milestone being the recent introduction of CreditPulse, its new credit risk governance solution. CreditPulse integrates generative AI to enhance risk identification and portfolio management for financial institutions.

"We are immensely proud of Acuity's successes in 2024, both expanding our client base and strengthening our global presence through strategic acquisitions and organisational changes," said Robert King, Chief Executive Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partners. "As we look forward to the rest of the year, we are excited about the continued integration of AI into our service offering in a way that delivers measurable results. We are making significant strides in helping our clients achieve new levels of productivity and insight."

Acuity now boasts over 6,000 highly skilled team members across its global network of offices. It has made several key leadership updates in 2024 to strengthen its global operations. Jon O'Donnell, previously a Managing Partner at IBM, has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer, bringing his extensive experience in delivering technology services and solutions to financial institutions.

Joyce Church has also joined Acuity's executive leadership team as the Chief of Staff. She brings significant experience in driving operational excellence and growth from her prior roles in the private equity industry.

Doug Bowers, former CEO of the Banc of California, came on board as a new Senior Advisor, advising North American banking institutions on various offerings that Acuity can deliver, which are designed to make banks more effective and efficient.

Sumit Chhabra has been promoted to Chief Delivery Officer, focusing on maintaining and enhancing service delivery across global markets, and the development of new services. In addition, Chanakya Dissanayake has taken on a new role as Managing Director and Head of Delivery Strategic Initiatives, expanding his responsibility to drive growth across the service portfolio.

The firm also received the following industry recognitions in 2024:

* Portfolio Management System of the Year in the Private Equity Wire European Credit Awards 2024

* Best Performing Company 2024 in the Business Process Outsourcing Category at the Megabuyte50 Awards

* iF Design Award 2024 in the Service Design Category for BEAT BankerHub

* Recognised as a Gold Employer by the CFA Institute & CFA Society India

* Honoured with "Best CSR Project of the Year - 2024" Award for its Digital Education Initiative

* Featured amongst the Top 20 Employers by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA & CIMA) Sri Lanka

Avadhesh Dixit, Chief Human Resources Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partners added, "Acuity is dedicated to its mission of being a strategic and trusted partner to our customers and a great place to work for our employees. We are attracting and nurturing the best talent in all the markets we operate in. We will continue to provide a platform for everyone at Acuity to excel and set new industry benchmarks for the employee experience."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor