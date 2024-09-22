Adani Airport Holdings expands lounge access with major debit, credit cards amid Dreamfolks disruption

New Delhi, Sep 22 Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) on Sunday said it was actively working with the banks to ensure a quick restoration of services at lounges at airports across the country and was accepting all major debit and credit cards from other access providers.

Passengers at airports across India have been experiencing disruptions in lounge access amid a DreamFolks Services disruption.

“This is due to the unexpected suspension of services by DreamFolks Services Ltd, a lounge access provider partnered with several banks, in violation of its service agreements with the affected airports,” said an Adani Airport spokesperson.

“AAHL is actively working with the banks to facilitate the immediate resumption of services,” the spokesperson added.

The company further said that despite its requests, “services through Dreamfolks have not yet been restored”.

“As an interim alternative, lounges at Adani-operated airports are now accepting all major debit and credit cards from other access providers. We are committed to fully supporting passengers during this period,” said the company spokesperson.

DreamFolks said in a statement that they “are currently addressing a temporary disruption in our services”.

“We would like to clarify that all our contractual agreements remain in full force. We are fully compliant with our obligations and are executing our services accordingly. Our top priority is to minimise any inconvenience to passengers and restore normal operations swiftly,” said a DreamFolks spokesperson.

Established in 2019, Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) aims to revolutionise airport experiences. Currently, AAHL oversees seven prominent airports -- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The addition of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) to AAHL's portfolio in December 2024 will mark a significant milestone in India's aviation industry.

This expansion will increase AAHL's portfolio to eight airports, solidifying its position as the leading airport infrastructure company in the country.

