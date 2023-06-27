Great Indian Sweets Helps People Living Within India And Internationally Get Authentic And Local South Indian Sweets Delivered To Their Doorsteps

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 27: Over time, Indians have become a little more nitpicky about the food they eat. From international cuisines to regional delicacies, people are no longer willing to compromise by having hybrid versions of authentic dishes. Instead of reading recipes and trying to recreate them, people across the country crave flavours coming straight from the natives.

Catering to this demand, Great Indian Sweets allows people across India & globally to enjoy authentic South Indian Sweets. It brings the traditional flavours of regional sweets to people's doorsteps, preventing them from settling for mediocre and hybrid food. The company does so by tying up with local vendors and sweet shops preparing staple sweets in a traditional way. Depending on the orders placed by the customers, it sources sweets from these vendors, packages them, and ships them to the doorsteps of their customers.

Launched by Sarath Ravikumar, also the founder of Webboombaa.com who conceptualized the venture in 2022, Great Indian Sweets was born out of the need to eat sweets precisely the way they are made by local South Indian sweet shops. Being a food connoisseur himself, Sarath was often disappointed when he was served Tamilian sweets outside Tamil Nadu that were termed authentic and genuine. Diving a little deeper, he realised that copying recipes does not replicate flavours down to a T. This prevented people living in other regions of India from knowing the true essence and flavours of South Indian sweets. This motivated him to lay the foundation of Great Indian Sweets, giving every Indian access to traditional South Indian sweets without leaving their home.

Since its inception, Great Indian Sweets has been receiving a plethora of a la carte and bulk orders online from corporates and households across the country. The company also allows its customers to purchase gift baskets and hampers for special occasions. Moreover, Sarath and his team encourage sustainable manufacturing of accessories by packing gift hampers in handmade Korai (dried Halfa grass) baskets that can be reused by customers for a long time.

Sarath strongly believes that it is impossible to replicate the taste of regional sweets made by local vendors. He says, "The taste and essence of any food item made by local vendors can never be replicated anywhere else in the world as even the most basic ingredients like water and ghee differ from one location to another. This is why people visit certain cities and their local sweet shops just to eat a few peculiar delicacies. With Great Indian Sweets, we are bridging this gap and satisfying the cravings of thousands of customers with a sweet tooth living across the length and breadth of India!"

Currently limited to delivering authentic Tamil sweets and savouries, Great Indian Sweets will expand its services to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by this Diwali. By 2024, the company plans to onboard Karnataka and Kerala. In the years to follow, Great Indian Sweets plans to go beyond South Indian sweets and explore other regions of the country.

To learn more about the company and place an order, visit its official website here: https://www.greatindiansweets.com/

