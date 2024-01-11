Adani Airports IPO on the Horizon, Offering Potential Boom for Investors

Mumbai: Indian investors seeking lucrative IPO opportunities will soon have a reason to sit up and take notice. Adani Airports Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of the Gautam Adani conglomerate, is gearing up for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the near future.

Confirmation from the Inside:

The news was confirmed by Jeet Adani, head of the group's airport business and younger son of Gautam Adani. "We have certain targets in mind, and in order to achieve them, we will list the airport business shortly," he declared at a recent event in Hyderabad.

Promising Trajectory:

Jeet Adani highlighted the burgeoning growth of the aviation sector, underlining the opportune timing for the IPO. Adani Airports currently operates Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and is developing the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport. Their portfolio also boasts airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Navi Mumbai on Track:

Construction of the Navi Mumbai Airport is slated for completion by December. Expansion projects are underway across all airports managed by the Adani group.

Poised for Listing:

Adani Airports served 80 million passengers in the past financial year (2022-23) and remains on track to meet its target for this year as well. "Our business model has always been to become fully self-sufficient before going public," clarified Jeet Adani, indicating their readiness for the IPO.

Past IPO Success:

In February 2022, another Adani group company, Adani Wilmar, successfully launched its IPO, further adding to investor confidence in the conglomerate.

Note: As with any investment, seeking expert advice from qualified professionals in the field is crucial before making any decisions.