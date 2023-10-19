Adani commissions largest 765 KV Warora-Kurnool Transmission Line

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 19 : Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has successfully commissioned the massive Warora Kurnool Transmission (WKTL) project, spanning extensive 1,756 circuit kilometres across Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the AESL, this endeavour strengthens the national grid, facilitating a seamless flow of 4500 MW of power between the Western and Southern regions, while also fortifying the Southern region's grid for efficient integration of renewable energy sources.

The inception of Warora Kurnool Transmission Limited (WKTL) in April 2015 aimed to establish an additional inter-regional alternating current link for import into the Southern region, it said.

The project, which involved the creation of a 765/400 kV substation in Warangal, stands as the largest 765 kV D/C (Hexa conductor) TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) project ever awarded under a single scheme.

This monumental undertaking comprised the construction of an expansive 1,756 ckm transmission line traversing multiple states and the erection of a 765 KV substation in Warangal, all on a build, own, operate, and maintain basis.

The project was initially awarded to Essel InfraProjects Ltd. through a Tariff-based competitive bid (TBCB) in early 2016 and later acquired by AESL in March 2021 after a debt restructuring process.

The scale of the project is immense, with the use of 1,03,000 MT of steel for erecting towers, equivalent to the material required to set up ten Eiffel Towers.

In addition, a total of 30,154 km of conductor material, made from a specialized alloy, was utilized in constructing the transmission lines, enough to travel three times around the moon.

One of the notable engineering feats was the erection of two mid-stream towers, each standing at an impressive height of 102 meters, on the Krishna River.

This was a first-ever accomplishment, and it was essential to complete this task during a brief three-month window when the river's water level is low. Overcoming challenges such as crossing 116 major power lines, railway-electrified tracks, and national highways were also part of the remarkable journey.

The project achieved several other remarkable milestones, including the completion of 1,524 circuit kilometre (ckm) of stringing within 11 months, at a rate of 140 ckm per month.

Furthermore, the project witnessed the erection of 100 MT towers daily, with an average of 15 gangs and a peak mobilization of 40 gangs. A workforce of 2,000 individuals was mobilized at peak times.

Overcoming Challenges: The project successfully navigated two significant global challenges - the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

These events disrupted the commodity supply chain and led to demobilization and mobilization challenges. Despite these obstacles, the WKTL project now stands as a testament to India's infrastructure development and grid enhancement.

This achievement reaffirms AESL's commitment to expanding its presence across the nation, connecting regions and strengthening India's power transmission capabilities for a more electrified future.

Sources indicate that the newly commissioned transmission line has been tested and is now in operation, ensuring a seamless flow of electricity between India's Western and Southern regions.

