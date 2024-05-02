Adani Enterprises consolidated FY24 EBIDTA up 32 pc to Rs 13,237 crore

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 : Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the Adani Group, has released its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, reporting a consolidated EBIDTA (Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxes, and Amortization) of Rs 13,237 crore, marking a notable increase of 32 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year.

The consolidated Profit Before Tax (PBT) surged by 56 per cent to reach Rs 5,640 crore.

In the fourth quarter of FY24, the EBIDTA stood at Rs 3,646 crore, while the PBT stood at Rs 1,322 crore. Despite a slight decrease in EBIDTA from the previous year's fourth quarter, the company's performance remained strong, with significant increases in other areas.

The ANIL Ecosystem, comprising various incubating businesses, witnessed remarkable growth. ANIL Ecosystem's EBIDTA increased by 4.6 times to Rs 2,296 crore, showcasing the robust performance of Adani's incubating ventures.

Additionally, Adani's Airports segment saw substantial growth, with the EBIDTA increasing by 45 per cent to Rs 2,437 crore for FY24.

Adani Enterprises marked significant milestones in its business operations. The solar manufacturing division successfully commissioned India's first large-sized monocrystalline ingot and wafer unit of 2 GW capacity.

Furthermore, the copper unit under Kutch Copper Ltd commissioned the 500 KTPA greenfield copper refinery project in Mundra.

Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) Ecosystem's solar manufacturing division witnessed substantial growth in module sales and wind turbine generator (WTG) sets production.

Airports managed by Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL) experienced a 19 per cent increase in air passenger traffic for FY24. In addition, Adani Roads and Mining Services also recorded significant growth in construction and production, respectively.

Adani New Industries Ecosystem achieved significant milestones with the operationalization of India's first large-sized monocrystalline ingot and wafer unit and the commissioning of the copper refinery project.

AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd (ACX - Data Center) made progress in its data center construction projects, with several new orders and awards.

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd inaugurated Phase I of Integrated terminal 3 of Lucknow airport and achieved recognition for Mumbai Airport's cargo operations.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance, highlighting its role as a premier business incubator and global leader in infrastructure development. He emphasized AEL's commitment to excellence in project management and operations, ensuring sustainable long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Adani said, "Adani Enterprises has once again validated its position not only as the premier business incubator in India but also as a global leader in infrastructure development. AEL's resilient growth model of incubation confirms the operational and organizational excellence."

He added, "This is supported by high ratings and fully funded growth. Our commitment to excellence in project management and operations continues to set global benchmarks, ensuring sustainable long-term value creation for our stakeholders. We remain dedicated to corporate governance, meticulous compliance, robust performance and effective capital flow management."

Adani Enterprises' dedication to corporate governance, compliance, and effective capital flow management continues to set global benchmarks in the industry.

The financial and operational achievements reflect Adani Enterprises' strong growth trajectory and its commitment to innovation and excellence across its diverse portfolio of businesses.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has reported robust financial results for the fiscal year 2023-24, showcasing significant growth in EBIDTA and PBT.

The company's diversified business segments, including ANIL Ecosystem and Airports, have contributed significantly to its overall performance.

With operational milestones achieved in solar manufacturing and copper refining, Adani Enterprises continues to demonstrate its leadership in infrastructure development and business incubation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor