Adani Green turns 'water-positive' for plants with operating capacity of over 200 MW, says agency DNV

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 19 : Leading solar power developer and the renewable energy arm of Ad Group Ad Green Energy (AGEL) has been certified water-positive by DNV, an independent global assurance agency. 'Water-positive' signifies that AGEL's water conservation is greater than consumption.

DNV conducted a qualitative and quantitative assessments of water balance index for AGEL's operational sites greater than 200 MW capacity in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, according to a statement from AGEL. As per the assessment, the water balance index is 1.12 (positive), surpassing its target to become net water neutral by 2024-25 (FY25), way ahead of time.

The verification process entailed sample-based checks and the methodology, measurement techniques, estimation methods, assumptions and uncertainties involved in the process of water accounting as adopted by AGEL, according to the statement.

Besides, DNV also performed a desk review of the water balance details and quantification methodology at various sites and rainwater harvesting structures such as rainwater recharge pits and storage ponds at these sites. Onsite verification of water credit structures was performed at Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, Ad Renewables said in the statement.

Water balance is the difference between water credit and water debit, where water credit is the summation of estimated/metered volume of harvested rainwater, groundwater recharge quantities by the company, which replaces intake of estimated freshwater through a specific source approach.

According to the statement, water debit denotes the volume of estimated/metered freshwater intake at the solar and wind operational plants of AGEL. Solar power plants utilise water for panel cleng. This is essential to optimise the performance of solar panels.

AGEL has a 99.5 per cent lower freshwater consumption per unit of generation as against 3.5 KL/MWh statutory limit for thermal power in FY23, AGEL said. Being cognisant of the growing concern around the scarcity of freshwater resources, AGEL said it was striving towards water stewardship and is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6.

With third-party procured surface water as our primary source and incorporation of robotic module cleng systems, the company said it continues to monitor and reduce our freshwater consumption.

Ad Green Energy (AGEL) is the renewable energy platform of Ad Portfolio. The company has one of the world's largest renewable portfolios, with locked-in growth of 20.4 GW across operational, under-construction, awarded and acquired assets, catering to investment-grade counterparties.

