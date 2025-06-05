Adani Group contributes Rs 74,945 crore tax in FY25

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 5 : The Adani Group's total contribution to the exchequer increased by 29 per cent to Rs 74,945 crore from Rs 58,104 crore in FY 2023-24 through its portfolio of listed entities for the fiscal year 2025, the conglomerate said in a release.

The Adani Group added that of the total contribution of Rs 74,945 crore, direct contributions stood at Rs 28,720 crore, indirect contributions stood at Rs 45,407 crore, while other contributions added up to Rs 818 crore.

As per the Group, Rs 74,945 crore is roughly the cost of building the entire Mumbai Metro networkan infrastructure lifeline for millions of people. It's also nearly enough to host a modern-day Olympics.

The leading contributors among its publicly listed entities include Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), Adani Cement Limited (ACL), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).

The details are covered in the independent annual reports published by seven of the Group's listed entitiesAdani Enterprises Limited, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Energy Solutions Limited, Adani Power Limited, Adani Total Gas Limited, and Ambuja Cements Limited. The figure also includes the tax paid by three other listed companiesNDTV, ACC and Sanghi Industriesthat are held by the seven companies.

The group has also published a document titled 'Basis of Preparation and Approach to Tax' on the websites of its seven entities, which provides a complete breakdown of Adani Group's global tax and other contributions.

The document outlines three categories of contributions: direct contributions, which include global taxes, duties, and other charges borne by the Adani portfolio of companies; indirect contributions, covering global taxes and duties collected and paid on behalf of other stakeholders; and other contributions, such as social security payments made for the benefit of employees.

The Group said that Adani Group considers tax transparency integral to its broader ESG framework.

The release added that through this voluntary initiative, the Group aims to demonstrate its commitment to transparency, foster stakeholder trust, and contribute to a more accountable global tax environment.

The Adani Group strives to harmonise growth with social responsibility, aiming to transform India's infrastructure landscape while promoting innovation and creating long-term value for stakeholders, it said in the release.

With the global tax environment entering a new age, forward-looking companies are voluntarily releasing the Tax Transparency Report, even though it is not mandatory. Through the report, such companies seek to drive wider stakeholder attention and greater credibility, besides creating the basis for the highest standards of tax transparency.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group is India's largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses. With interests across energy and utilities; transport and logistics (including seaports, airports, shipping, and rail); metals and materials; and consumer sectors, the Adani Group has established a leadership position in the market.

